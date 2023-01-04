ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'

James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
WHAS 11

'Call Me Kat': Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan in Surprise Video Appearance

Call Me Kat said a final goodbye to Leslie Jordan during Thursday's emotional episode, which featured a surprise appearance by Dolly Parton to pay tribute to the late actor. Jordan died Oct. 24 at the age of 67 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. The actor and comedian had completed work on eight episodes of the show's third season at the time of his death and was slated to film episode nine the week of his death. Following the news, the cast and producers of the Fox series released a statement in which they shared that they will be "taking time to grieve" the loss of Jordan as well as celebrate his life and the "many gifts" he gave to them and the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
RadarOnline

Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto

Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
WHAS 11

Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
WHAS 11

Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis

Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
WHAS 11

Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve

The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.
WHAS 11

'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Trailer: Gabrielle Union Joins Octavia Spencer to Find Missing Young Black Girls

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for season 3 of its award-winning series, Truth Be Told, giving fans a first look at the anthology's timely story for its new installment. Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and based on Kathleen Barber's novel, While You Were Sleeping, the streaming series taps into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer reprises her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, whose frustration with the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls leads her to become embroiled in the investigation.
WHAS 11

Viola Davis Details Filming in South Africa, Seeing Her Dreams Come True (Exclusive)

For Viola Davis, getting the chance to embody the powerful and intimidating figure unlike any she's played before, was a dream come true!. The actress walked the red carpet, alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday -- where she was honored with the Chairman’s Award -- and she reflected to ET's Denny Directo on when she truly felt that the years of prepping and planning to star in The Woman King had been worth it.
WHAS 11

Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'

Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.
LAS VEGAS, NV

