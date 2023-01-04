Read full article on original website
James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'
James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
'Call Me Kat': Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan in Surprise Video Appearance
Call Me Kat said a final goodbye to Leslie Jordan during Thursday's emotional episode, which featured a surprise appearance by Dolly Parton to pay tribute to the late actor. Jordan died Oct. 24 at the age of 67 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. The actor and comedian had completed work on eight episodes of the show's third season at the time of his death and was slated to film episode nine the week of his death. Following the news, the cast and producers of the Fox series released a statement in which they shared that they will be "taking time to grieve" the loss of Jordan as well as celebrate his life and the "many gifts" he gave to them and the world.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Reportedly Got Offended When Reprimanded for Saying Kate Middleton' Must Have Baby Brain'
Prince Harry revealed new sensational details between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. He covered the misunderstanding between his wife and sister-in-law ahead of his royal wedding in his new book, Spare. Meghan Markle Reportedly Said Kate Middleton Had' Baby Brain'. In Prince Harry's memoir, he wrote about an encounter between...
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
'Tough as Nails' Host Phil Keoghan on Why He and His Wife Louise Work So Well Together (Exclusive)
As Phil Keoghan gears up for a new season of Tough as Nails, which returns Wednesday for season 4, he's taking a moment to give credit to his wife, Louise, who has served as his longtime producing partner, for being an integral part of his success. "As you know, nothing...
Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis
Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve
The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Share Their Hope for Al Roker When He Returns to 'Today' (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are gearing up for Al Roker’s return. Earlier this week, the hosts announced that the beloved weatherman will be making his return alongside them at Studio 1A on Friday following his two-month absence due to health issues. "Back and better than ever," Guthrie told...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She Looks Like 'A Fricking Polygamist' After Kody Split
Christine Brown may be leaving her polygamist lifestyle behind, but she still thinks she looks the part. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, joking about trying out a hairstyle where she pulls the front strands of her hair back in bobby pins. "Everyone else...
Prince Harry Talks Possibility of Attending Dad King Charles III's Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Prince Harry is never saying never when it comes to this year's coronation of his father, King Charles III. In a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview with Tom Bradby, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex speaks about the possibility of attending the historic event, which will take place May 6 in London, England.
'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Trailer: Gabrielle Union Joins Octavia Spencer to Find Missing Young Black Girls
Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for season 3 of its award-winning series, Truth Be Told, giving fans a first look at the anthology's timely story for its new installment. Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and based on Kathleen Barber's novel, While You Were Sleeping, the streaming series taps into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer reprises her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, whose frustration with the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls leads her to become embroiled in the investigation.
'Harlem' Season 2 Trailer Ramps Up the Mess With Love Triangles, Affairs and Drama Galore
The ladies of Harlem are back for a second round! Prime Video released the trailer for season 2 of its hit series following the chaotic lives of four friends trying to do their best -- even though they often find themselves in some mess. Created by writer and executive producer...
Viola Davis Details Filming in South Africa, Seeing Her Dreams Come True (Exclusive)
For Viola Davis, getting the chance to embody the powerful and intimidating figure unlike any she's played before, was a dream come true!. The actress walked the red carpet, alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday -- where she was honored with the Chairman’s Award -- and she reflected to ET's Denny Directo on when she truly felt that the years of prepping and planning to star in The Woman King had been worth it.
SZA Shuts Down Alleged Beef With Taylor Swift, Says She 'Genuinely Loved' Singer's Album
SZA and Taylor Swift may be duking it out on the Billboard charts, but it's all love in real life! The "Kill Bill" singer shut down whispers of an alleged beef caused by the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album last month and its straight shot up the charts.
Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'
Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.
