insideevs.com
Rivian Set Record EV Production And Deliveries In Q4 2022
Rivian once again has improved its quarterly electric vehicle production and deliveries, achieving new record levels during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the period, the company produced at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, 10,020 battery electric vehicles (BEV), which is 2,657 (or 36 percent) more than in Q3. Compared to a year ago, the volume is 10 times higher (1,003 BEVs produced in Q4 2021).
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Carscoops
Tesla’s $25,000 EV Might Arrive In 2024, Says Stock Analyst
Tesla may unveil its long-awaited $25,000 entry-level electric vehicle in 2024, according to a new report. Tesla stock analyst Loup Ventures recently published its 2022 Predictions letters where it claims that the new Tesla, potentially dubbed the Model 2, could be introduced in 2024. However, its prediction is not based on any insider information leaked by Tesla and is simply a prediction, meaning it is worth taking with a pinch of salt.
electrek.co
Verge opens US pre-orders for its hubless electric motorcycle with 25 minute charging
The Verge TS is one of the most revolutionary new electric motorcycles hitting the market, thanks to a wild design for the drivetrain. It was previously only available in Europe but has now opened reservations in the US after showing off an updated model known as the TS Ultra at CES 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
fox56news.com
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
Norway leads the world in EV adoption, records 80 percent EV sales in 2022
Norway is showing the world how it can adopt cleaner means of transportation. As the year came to a close, the country hit a new record of electric vehicle (EV) sales, as four in every five vehicles sold was an electric one, Electrek reported. This is a sharp rise in...
RideApart
Jiajue CN 800 Zhen And CNR 800 Rui Copy Honda CBR650R And CBR650R
Copycat motorcycles run rampant in China. Looking for a knockoff Ducati Scrambler? The Lifan Hunter 125 answers the call. Can’t afford a Harley-Davidson Sportster S? Motofino’s Streetboy V-Maxter 300 looks like a suitable alternative. Just when we thought the design theft couldn’t get any more blatant, Jiajue rolls out its CN 800 Zhen and CNR 800 Rui.
US News and World Report
Intel's Mobileye Sees $17 Billion in Assisted-Driving Product Revenues by 2030
(Reuters) -Intel Corp's self-driving tech unit Mobileye Global Inc said on Thursday it sees more than $17 billion in revenues for its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) products by 2030. Jerusalem, Israel-based Mobileye, which went public in October last year, is a top player in the ADAS market, which shares...
insideevs.com
Tesla China: Delivery Trucks Line Up At Giga Shanghai As It Reopens
Tesla planned to restart production at its Giga Shanghai EV factory in China after the new year break. YouTube influencer and drone photographer Wu Wa shared that there were some concerns Tesla may not reopen the factory as planned, so he headed to the site to see what was up. The factory was back up and running as planned on January 3, 2023, and production was ongoing on January 5.
energyintel.com
US Battery Player Advises Focus on Next-Gen Frontiers
Many have warned about steep risks from relying too heavily on one nation on the road to vehicle electrification. Notably, the US — the world's second-largest auto market by sales and production — is already about 10 years behind China when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing. The US could work to gain some of this lost competitive ground — and curb dependence on China-made batteries for its domestic vehicle sales — by steering its focus toward next-generation batteries, says John Warner, chief customer officer at battery pack manufacturer American Battery Solutions (ABS).
electrek.co
Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
torquenews.com
How Long Does a Toyota RAV4 battery last and What Keeps It Lasting Longer?
The Toyota RAV4 has quickly become one of the most popular vehicles on the road. It delivers a great combination of strength, style, and technological advancements that make it perfect for those looking for a reliable ride. But like any vehicle, it needs attention and care in order to stay in top condition. One of the most important elements to maintain is the battery – after all, it’s the lifeblood of your car.
