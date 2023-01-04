Science, Discovery & Family Fun Hosted by Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine. Center of Science and Industry (COSI), 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine aims to help create lasting educational memories on January 8th while she hosts a day of science, discovery and family fun at COSI. COSI aims to educate children and adults in an engaging manner that leaves an impression on their educational development. For over 50 years, COSI has inspired the next generation of educators and the educated in central Ohio. Find inspiration in your education with a trip to COSI this weekend.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO