New Albany, OH

Festivals & Events | Science, Discovery & Family Fun at Cosi

Science, Discovery & Family Fun Hosted by Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine. Center of Science and Industry (COSI), 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine aims to help create lasting educational memories on January 8th while she hosts a day of science, discovery and family fun at COSI. COSI aims to educate children and adults in an engaging manner that leaves an impression on their educational development. For over 50 years, COSI has inspired the next generation of educators and the educated in central Ohio. Find inspiration in your education with a trip to COSI this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Nativo 614

Get a taste of some Latin flair at Nativo 614 in Gahanna. The staff at Nativo 614 will guide you as you venture into Latin American and Mediterranean cuisine. The dim lighting and music create a soft and welcoming atmosphere. With fresh meat and locally sourced fish, Nativo 614 has crafted a menu that is sure to satisfy your cravings. Nativo 614 is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with an inspirational cocktail menu, as well as an extensive wine menu.
GAHANNA, OH

