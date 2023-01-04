The Marquette University men's basketball team (12-4, 4-1 BIG EAST) continues BIG EAST play on Saturday, Jan. 7 when the squad hosts Georgetown (5-11, 0-5 BIG EAST) in Fiserv Forum at 1 p.m. CT. FS1 features the television broadcast, with Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) calling the action. Saturday's outing begins a stretch of 3-of-4 games at home for the Golden Eagles and includes matchups with No. 4/5 UConn (Jan. 11) and Providence (Jan. 18).

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO