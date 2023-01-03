Read full article on original website
A surprising new study based on chimpanzee behavior suggests trees played an "essential" role in the evolution of bipedalism. Walking on two legs is one of the defining features of mankind, and researchers have long assumed that our ancestors developed bipedalism while traversing grasslands. But new research suggests that early humans may have started walking on two legs while still living in trees.
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
Coroners typically walk into a scene where the victim's hands and feet are intact, but the torso and head are burned to ashes.
Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
Stone tools found in a 4,000-year-old grave near Stonehenge have traces of gold on their surfaces that indicate they were used to fashion gold ornaments.
North Greenland is known for being "the land of the midnight sun and dog sledding" as a polar desert with massive icebergs. But that wasn't always the case – 2 million years ago, it was "a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth." A historic and "extraordinary" finding...
Early indigenous North Americans hunted and butchered mammoths, a new study suggests. Stone tools unearthed in Ontario, Canada, years ago were recently put through a battery of tests to determine if traces of organic material could be identified, according to research published in the journal of Archaeological Science on Dec. 14.
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Everything must have a beginning somewhere at some point in time. It does not matter in which country we live today because, according to scientists, the history of most of our ancestors started in a completely different part of the world. To trace the beginning...
Evolutionary biologists have long held the view that most new species arise as a result of adaptation to various environments. However, a recent study from the University of Toronto suggests otherwise. The research, which was reported in the journal Science, fills in a knowledge gap that scientists have dubbed a...
Research in evolutionary psychology attracts considerable attention, from both enthusiasts and critics. Evolutionary researchers devote substantial effort to correcting misperceptions of the field, for example that evolutionary researchers studying humans are genetic determinists. Also, the field itself is not monolithic in belief, there are competing theoretical models and phenomena which...
In re-examining artifacts from a significant 4,000-year-old Bronze Age burial site near Stonehenge in the UK, archaeologists discovered a toolkit for working with gold objects and coatings that hadn't previously been identified. The site of the find, the Upton Lovell G2a 'Wessex Culture' burial area, was excavated more than 200 years ago and is crucial in our understanding of Early Bronze Age Britain. However, what hadn't been spotted before was that some of the unearthed implements had traces of gold on them. Two bodies were recovered from Upton Lovell G2a, and it now appears that one of them was a goldsmith of some...
Remember in Jurassic Park when they extracted dinosaur DNA from a fossilized mosquito and mixed it with frog DNA to bring real-life dinos back to Earth? Yeah, we’re doing that now. Except instead of dinos and frogs, scientists are using elephant DNA to reintroduce the long-lost wooly mammoth to the Arctic.
CHICAGO — Indigenous people in the Amazon may have been deliberately creating fertile soil for farming for thousands of years. At archaeological sites across the Amazon River basin, mysterious patches of unusually fertile soil dot the landscape. Scientists have long debated the origin of this “dark earth,” which is darker in color than surrounding soils and richer in carbon.
An international study led by Spanish scientists, with the participation of the researchers of UPF Marc Güell and Avencia Sánchez-Mejías, has deciphered the origin of the CRIPSR gene-editing tool and has confirmed its original activity. An international research group, with the participation of UPF, has for the...
The search for extraterrestrial life is one that's been ongoing seemingly since the dawn of time. Someday, plenty of scientists, researchers, and believers hope we'll come in contact with life not from this planet. Should that happen, a new group of scientists hope they put a plan in place on how to respond to that first contact.
MIOIR Researchers have begun working on an important project ’Addressing the net-zero and productivity challenges: How could the housing and construction sector play a key role’, funded by The Productivity Institute. A research team from the Alliance Manchester Business School and Manchester Institute of Innovation Research (MIOIR) has...
Long COVID has emerged as a pandemic within the pandemic. As scientists work to untangle the many remaining unanswered questions about how the initial infection impacts the body, they must now also investigate why some people develop debilitating, chronic symptoms that last months to years longer. A new machine learning...
