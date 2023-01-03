Read full article on original website
Related
Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005250/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Exploring the Ability of Large Language Models (LLMs) to Reason About Medical Questions: Insights from an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Study in Denmark
The field of natural language processing has transformed exceedingly in the past few years. This change is apparent even in how textual data is represented; for example, since a few years ago, deep contextualized representations have replaced simple word vectors. The transformer architecture and its great interoperability with parallel computing technology is the fundamental driving force behind this significant change. Large language models (LLMs), which are essentially pre-trained Transformer language models, significantly increase the capabilities of what systems can accomplish with text. Many resources have been set aside to scale these LLMs and train them on gigabytes of text using hundreds of billions of parameters. Thanks to this advancement in artificial intelligence, researchers can now create more intelligent systems with a deeper understanding of language than ever before.
marktechpost.com
Meet Petals: An Open-Source Artificial Intelligence (AI) System That Can Run 100B+ Language Models At Home Bit-Torrent Style
The NLP community has recently discovered that pretrained language models may accomplish various real-world activities with the help of minor adjustments or direct assistance. Additionally, performance usually becomes better as the size grows. Modern language models often include hundreds of billions of parameters, continuing this trend. Several research groups published pretrained LLMs with more than 100B parameters. The BigScience project most recently made BLOOM available, a 176 billion parameter model that supports 46 natural and 13 computer languages. The public availability of 100B+ parameter models makes them more accessible, yet due to memory and computational expenses, most academics and practitioners still find it challenging to use them. For inference, OPT-175B and BLOOM-176B require more than 350GB of accelerator RAM and even more for finetuning.
This AI robot arm can do everything from making coffee to 3D printing
It can also rotate 220 degrees and lift up to 26.5 ounces of weight.
cioreview.com
Spectrum Networks delivers world’s first Next Generation lighting and wireless connectivity solution
FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: Spectrum Networks delivers world’s first Next Generation lighting and wireless connectivity solution to a major aerospace subcontractor for evaluation. The Spectrum Networks GiGALUX222™ system consists of both Laser LiFi™ & FAR-UVC sanitization capabilities, and will be installed on a modified Boeing aircraft for testing and evaluation purposes in Q1 2023.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
myscience.org
Electronic Bridge Allows Rapid Energy Sharing between Semiconductors
As semiconductor devices become ever smaller, researchers are exploring two-dimensional (2D) materials for potential applications in transistors and optoelectronics. Controlling the flow of electricity and heat through these materials is key to their functionality, but first we need to understand the details of those behaviors at atomic scales. Now, researchers...
myscience.org
Sustainable supply chains put the customer first
In his research, Josué C. Velázquez Martínez focuses on logistics sustainability and small firms in emerging markets. When we consider the supply chain, we typically think of factories, ships, trucks, and warehouses. Yet, the customer side is equally important, especially in efforts to make our distribution networks more sustainable. Customers are an untapped resource in building sustainability, says Josué C. Velázquez Martínez, a research scientist at MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics.
Gadgets to watch at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show
Thousands of companies are showing off their latest tech products at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. Victoria Song, a wearables reporter for "The Verge", joins us to assess some of the best products available at the massive technology event.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Wi-Fi Could Help Identify When You’re Struggling to Breathe
Wi-Fi routers continuously broadcast radio frequencies that your phones, tablets and computers pick up and use to get you online. As the invisible frequencies travel, they bounce off or pass through everything around them — the walls, the furniture and even you. Your movements, even breathing, slightly alter the signal’s path from the router to your device.
The Verge
Luminar acquires lidar data company Civil Maps
Lidar hardware company Luminar announced it has acquired Civil Maps, a lidar data company based in San Francisco. The acquisition brings ultra-detailed and automatically updating 3D maps of various cities into Luminar’s fold as it plans to bring fully autonomous vehicles into reality. Luminar will integrate the Civil Maps...
insideevs.com
Segway Announces Integration With Apple's Find My Tech For 2023
These days, lightweight electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters are more and more overlapping the realm of IoT devices. As evidenced by the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Nevada, a good number of the products being showcased at the convention are indeed lightweight e-motorcycles, bikes, and scooters. Having said...
yankodesign.com
The world first’s health tracker that runs on your body’s energy and transforms any watch into a smartwatch unveiled at CES 2023
We’ve just ushered in 2023, and somehow (every single year without fail) the new year always brings along with it new fitness and health goals for us to achieve. On January 1st, we’re pretty motivated and full of ambition, but as the year goes on, maintaining a strict workout routine, and achieving your goals seems tougher and tougher altogether. But this is where health tech CAN play a significant role! And one such innovative health tech that grabbed my eyeballs, and could honestly help me get fitter in 2023 is Baracoda’s new BHeart, which was displayed at CES 2023.
myscience.org
Researchers investigate the housing and construction sector’s key role in net-zero challenges
MIOIR Researchers have begun working on an important project ’Addressing the net-zero and productivity challenges: How could the housing and construction sector play a key role’, funded by The Productivity Institute. A research team from the Alliance Manchester Business School and Manchester Institute of Innovation Research (MIOIR) has...
ZDNet
Samsung's Ready Care smart-car system is straight from a Sci-Fi movie
Smart cars have always been an idea of the future, but today, they were a conceptual reality on the CES stage in Las Vegas. Following LG's Car Cockpit announcement earlier this morning, Samsung took the stage this afternoon, unveiling its plan to launch a smart-car safety platform with subsidiary Harman international.
myscience.org
An international study, with the participation of UPF, has deciphered the origin of the CRIPSR gene-editing tool which is 2.6 billion-year-old
An international study led by Spanish scientists, with the participation of the researchers of UPF Marc Güell and Avencia Sánchez-Mejías, has deciphered the origin of the CRIPSR gene-editing tool and has confirmed its original activity. An international research group, with the participation of UPF, has for the...
myscience.org
Ian Hutchinson: A lifetime probing plasma, on Earth and in space
Investigating the solar wind flowing past Earth, the MIT has found solitary waves that might arise within fusion devices. Ordinary folks gazing at the night sky can readily spot Earth’s close neighbors and the light of distant stars. But when Ian Hutchinson scans the cosmos, he takes in a great deal more. There is, for instance, the constant rush of plasma - highly charged ionized gases - from the sun. As this plasma flows by solid bodies such as the moon, it interacts with them electromagnetically, sometimes generating a phenomenon called an electron hole - a perturbation in the gaseous solar tide that forms a solitary, long-lived wave. Hutchinson, a professor in the MIT Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering (NSE), knows they exist because he found a way to measure them.
Comments / 0