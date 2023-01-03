The field of natural language processing has transformed exceedingly in the past few years. This change is apparent even in how textual data is represented; for example, since a few years ago, deep contextualized representations have replaced simple word vectors. The transformer architecture and its great interoperability with parallel computing technology is the fundamental driving force behind this significant change. Large language models (LLMs), which are essentially pre-trained Transformer language models, significantly increase the capabilities of what systems can accomplish with text. Many resources have been set aside to scale these LLMs and train them on gigabytes of text using hundreds of billions of parameters. Thanks to this advancement in artificial intelligence, researchers can now create more intelligent systems with a deeper understanding of language than ever before.

3 DAYS AGO