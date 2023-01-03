ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?

A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023

The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
5 Great Fixed-Income Funds to Buy for 2023

2022 was one of the worst years to be a fixed-income investor. Aggressive interest rate hikes sent bond yields soaring, which caused the price of fixed-income assets – especially longer-duration issues – to plummet. Investors holding a traditionally balanced 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds suffered their deepest drawdowns in decades.
The Best Investing Advice for 2023

(1:00) - Will The Market Continue To Go Down In The Beginning of 2023?. (5:40) - Finding Strong Dividend Stocks: Stock Screen Criteria. (10:10) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks: Creating A Watchlist. (24:50) - Episode Roundup: META, APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP. Welcome to Episode #342 of the Zacks...
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets’ CBOE optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of...
ETF Focus

Retirement Strategy: 4 ETFs For Adding A 10% Yield To Your Portfolio

Even though 2022 was a year to forget, it did present some opportunities for investors. In particular, dividend income seekers have many more chances to capture not just reasonable, but in some cases downright enticing, yields. The improvement is very clear on the fixed income side. For much of the...

