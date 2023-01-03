The artist formerly known as Sasha Banks – Mercedes Mone – has been pictured with major AEW and WWE stars backstage at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After walking out on WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May 2022, the future of Sasha Banks in the company was thrown into some doubt. Despite conflicting reports that said that she was soon to be returning to the company given the change in management, it now looks like The Boss has most definitely moved on.

1 DAY AGO