Androscoggin County, ME

boothbayregister.com

Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Poland

POLAND (WGME) -- A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Poland. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver of car rammed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side...
POLAND, ME
WGME

Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage

AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
AUBURN, ME
Q106.5

Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up

A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
BOOTHBAY, ME
foxbangor.com

Two arrested on drug charges

SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
mainepublic.org

Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park

Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The woman's car was found...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope

HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
HOPE, ME
truecountry935.com

Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash

Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
POLAND, ME
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend

LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

$5K Reward Offered for Info on Theft of Guns from Maine Store

The ATF is offering a reward after several handguns were stolen from a sporting goods store in West Paris. Officials say it was approximately 12:19 a.m. on December 8th when two people broke into J&K Sporting Goods, located at 112 Bethel Road in West Paris. The pair stole several handguns before leaving the store. Now, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office on the investigation into the thefts.
WEST PARIS, ME

