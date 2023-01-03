Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man
Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
Maine Police Looking For Suspect Who Crashed into Elderly Couple’s Home, Drove Off
Police are looking for a suspect that led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into the home of an elderly couple and fleeing the scene. Now, that couple has been displaced from their home. According to an article from WGME 13, the Lewiston Police Department was attempting to conduct...
One dead, one injured in head-on crash on Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich
WOOLWICH, Maine — Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fatal, head-on crash in the area of the Sagadahoc Bridge northbound on Route 1 in Woolwich. The crash was reported at approximately 12:42 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles, Sagadahoc County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine.
WPFO
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Poland
POLAND (WGME) -- A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Poland. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver of car rammed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side...
WGME
Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage
AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up
A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
WGME
Maine woman charged after allegedly leading police on low-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a low-speed chase through Waterville. According to the Morning Sentinel, police received a call early Monday morning about a woman acting erratically at her home on Elm Street. She was reportedly armed with both a rifle and pistol.
mainepublic.org
Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park
Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The woman's car was found...
WMTW
Man hurt after truck slams into Gorham apartment building; 11 displaced
GORHAM, Maine — A man was hurt after a truck slammed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday morning. According to officials, a truck side-swiped and smashed into four parked cars before barreling into a first-floor apartment off of Route 202. A man, who was inside the building at...
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
wabi.tv
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
truecountry935.com
Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash
Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
WMTW
Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend
LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
wabi.tv
Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police locate owner of dog found alone on a bridge in Shelburne
SHELBURNE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say they have found the owners of a dog found stranded in the Town of Shelburne. On New Year's Day, a trooper discovered the dog close to the ledge of a bridge on North Road. A local dog trainer and others helped...
$5K Reward Offered for Info on Theft of Guns from Maine Store
The ATF is offering a reward after several handguns were stolen from a sporting goods store in West Paris. Officials say it was approximately 12:19 a.m. on December 8th when two people broke into J&K Sporting Goods, located at 112 Bethel Road in West Paris. The pair stole several handguns before leaving the store. Now, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office on the investigation into the thefts.
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
