Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Heading To Japan To Support Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now and it’s expected that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. It was recently reported that Naomi was heading to Japan to support Sasha...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
411mania.com
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Has Been Reaching Out To Current AEW Star
When John Cena first introduced the world to the Dr. of Thuganomics he would often take aim at his opponents and destroy them verbally by rapping. Max Caster of The Acclaimed has received a lot attention for his rap skills as of late and he’s destroyed a number of people with his verbal jabs.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Says That Seth Rollins ‘Reached His Limit’ After WWE RAW
Austin Theory was down in the dumps for the past few months, as he struggled to secure a win, but things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. He also had a banger of a match with Seth Rollins this week on RAW with the WWE United States Title on the line, and he even beat Rollins. Now it seems Theory decided to gloat about the win.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals He Pitched a WrestleMania 39 Idea to WWE
Last month, Kurt Angle made his most recent appearance on WWE TV when he appeared on SmackDown to celebrate his birthday and reenacted the milk truck segment to end the show in his hometown. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he would take part in WrestleMania 39 during...
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Officially Back In WWE
It looks like William Regal’s future in the wrestling business is assured following his exit from AEW at the end of 2022 according to a new report. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed in December 2022 that William Regal’s time in the company was drawing to a close and that the English star would be returning to WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On William Regal’s Status With WWE
Last year William Regal was released from WWE and he made his way to All Elite Wrestling a few months later. Now here we are a year after William Regal’s original WWE departure and he has left AEW to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. PWInsider is now reporting that...
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle Reveals WWE Dream Match That He Wanted To Have
Kurt Angle quickly rose to the top of the industry after he joined WWE and on his way to the top he faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of the business. Angle has had some classic matches with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and more, but he didn’t get to wrestle everyone he wanted to while he was an in-ring competitor.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Responds To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross has taken issue with Tommy Dreamer’s recent assertion that Ross wouldn’t be able to help mend fences between The Young Bucks and CM Punk in AEW. As well as being arguably the greatest pro wrestling announcer of all time, Jim Ross spent many years heading up the talent relations department in WWE. Ross was responsible for assembling one of the best rosters in wrestling history and played a huge part in bringing stars such as The Rock, Mick Foley, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena – to name a few – into the company.
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview
Welcome to TJR’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 preview. For the fourth straight year, I’ll be covering New Japan’s biggest show of the year for you, our dear readers. New Japan has scaled things back and returned to the classic one-night structure…technically. They will be in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th, followed by their regular New Year’s Dash show the following night. There will be a second ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ show on January 21st, but that will be in the Yokohama Arena.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T Reveals Original Plans For NXT Run
Booker T has revealed that he originally wasn’t meant to still be with NXT beyond the end of December 2022. Back in October, WWE announced a reshuffle to their announce teams which saw Wade Barrett move to SmackDown, Pat McAfee take a break and Jimmy Smith leave the company altogether. As part of the switch, Booker T was brought into commentate on the action in NXT alongside Vic Joseph.
tjrwrestling.net
New TNT Champion Gives Heartwarming Speech After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air [Video]
After a huge win in the main event of Dynamite, the new AEW TNT Champion gave a heartwarming address to his hometown crowd. Samoa Joe has reigned as AEW TNT Champion since defeating Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match at AEW Full Gear. Last week, he defeated Wardlow again in singles action, albeit after attacking the former TNT Champion’s leg with a steel pipe backstage, rendering Wardlow unable to compete at full strength.
tjrwrestling.net
Dave Bautista Reveals Stellar Advice From Steve Austin
Dave Bautista – better known to WWE fans as Batista – has revealed the advice he received from Stone Cold Steve Austin as he embarked on his Hollywood career. Following the end of his full-time WWE career, Dave Bautista followed in the footsteps of wrestlers before him such as The Rock and Hulk Hogan as he set his sights on making his mark in Hollywood. Since then the former WWE Champion has appeared as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and in the James Bond film, Spectre.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Is Planning WWE Return To Sell The Company
Vince McMahon intends to return to WWE to try to sell the company even though he retired from the organization in July 2022. On July 22nd, former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon tweeted this statement. At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever....
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Top SmackDown Stars Being Advertised For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
On January 23, 2023, WWE will be hosting its 30th anniversary show for Monday Night RAW, and it’s expected to be a loaded event. Currently, top SmackDown stars are being advertised for the shows; including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
Comments / 0