Haunted 'Old Spaghetti Factory' in California Is Full of Ghostly History
Dining at this place is like getting a history lesson.
Yiasou George owner praised for classy response to rude customer's review of Adelaide restaurant
An Adelaide restaurant owner is earning praise after serving up a brilliant response to a bitter customer's review after he was told to respect other diners.
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
Crispy Potato Chunks
Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
Country-style onion gravy
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
Country-fried round steak
Today, I used beef round steak to prepare my country-fried steak, but I have used deer (venison) steak, tenderized pork steak, and even minute steaks to make this very same recipe. It's truly a southern recipe, and it's absolutely delicious when it's prepared.
delishably.com
Cousin Pearl's Riverboat Sweet Chocolate Pie Recipe
Cousin Pearl was one of my grandmother's second cousins. She grew up on the rivers of Florida, where her father worked as a riverboat captain in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Pearl learned to be a great cook, cooking for the crew and the people who paid to travel up and down the Florida rivers.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Olive Garden - Style House Salad🫒
I absolutely love the salads at Olive Garden. In fact this is by far my favorite food at olive garden (except for their Limoncello drinks- but that's a conversation for another time). I don’t know what it is, the ice cold lettuce and fresh veggies, the fresh grated parmigiana cheese or the fact they set a big bowl of deliciousness down in front of me, dressed to perfection. I leave the place stuffed to the gills on salad, always with a full take home container of my meal because I've over indulged on salad. We moved recently and the Olive Garden is no longer as convenient as it use to be. I decided at that point I was going to need to find a recipe. This is super easy and comes together quickly. Of course you want to use the freshest of ingredients and by the love of all things holy - get a good block of parmigiana to grate, you won’t be disappointed.
ABC News
Try the coffee cake dubbed recipe of the year by King Arthur Baking
One beloved breakfast treat -- rich and tender yellow cake with layers of spice notes from cinnamon crumbles and streusel -- is ready to soak up the spotlight as the top recipe of the new year. King Arthur Baking Company revealed coffee cake as its Recipe of the Year for...
msn.com
Pesto Chicken Sliders Recipe for Tasty Game Day Party Food
Pesto chicken sliders are perfect to serve up on game day, after school, or any other gathering where finger food is ideal. Of course, tiny chicken sandwiches are also tasty for any lunch or dinner – no special occasion required. However, if you’re looking for party food, definitely give these pesto and tomato chicken sliders a pin.
iheart.com
Rita is roasting chicken this weekend
High roasted chicken with green beans, tomatoes and olives. The beans are blanched and added during last few minutes of roasting, so they retain color and flavor. Go to taste on marinade ingredients. Ingredients. About 3 pounds favorite chicken pieces, bone in, skin on (I used thighs) 1/2 cup fresh...
Bread dough made in a bag
Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.
EatingWell
Green Goddess White Beans
Refrigerate for up to 2 days. 211 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 2g; fat 3g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 1g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 3887IU; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 133mg; vitamin k 134mg; sodium 512mg; calcium 177mg; iron 5mg; magnesium 93mg; phosphorus 144mg; potassium 815mg; zinc 2mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 4mcg.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BROWN SUGAR BANANA BARS
These Brown Sugar Banana Bars are incredible! This recipe was an experiment that turned out great. I only had one banana and wanted to make something sweet but not a large cake and this hit the spot! The brown sugar cream cheese frosting is the perfect addition to these delicious bars.
Barbecue pork bites
For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
Charcuterie may be a French word, but it’s hard to think of a culture more closely entwined with the cured meat tradition than Spain. From jamón Iberico and chorizo to lomo and salchichón, Spain is well known for the beloved porky delicacy. And these days, no one is making it easier for Americans to source and serve the very best than Mercado Famous co-founders Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu.
princesspinkygirl.com
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups
Our Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups recipe takes a traditional lasagna and flips it on its side to make these rollups filled with creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken and oozing cheese. This is a perfect meal for those busy weeknights when you don’t have lots of time to cook—it comes together in...
Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes
I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.
