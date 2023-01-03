Although many things have changed since the founding of Trenton, the desire to hit the town and grab a drink with friends has transcended generations. The Eagle Tavern, built in 1756, was a beloved 18th-century tavern with a rich and expansive history. The structure is one of Trenton’s oldest and most historically significant locations. It is suggested that Philadelphia merchant, Robert Waln, erected the iconic building. In 1765, Waln purchased Trenton Mills as well as a variety of holdings from the Kingsbury estate. These holdings helped to establish Waln in the community as a significant force in the Trenton business community. At the time of its construction, the Eagle Tavern was likely built initially as a private residence. In fact, after its establishment in 1756, it is suspected that the Waln family occupied the home. Nestled on the corners of South Broad St. and Perry St., the tavern has remained a consistent presence for some of Trenton’s most historic moments.

