Looking for Fun Activities in Bucks County This Winter Season? Here are a Few Places to Visit This Weekend
Bucks County is known for its fun activities year round, and locals and visitors can now enjoy a variety of events during the winter season. Rachel Macauley wrote about the upcoming winter events for Visit Bucks County.
Lahaska Restaurant Kicks Off the New Year with BBQ Brunch Every Sunday
A Bucks County barbecue restaurant is kicking off the new year with special brunch options beginning this weekend. Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska, is welcoming the new year with the official launch of brand-new BBQ Brunch, held every Sunday from 12 – 4 PM (or until sold out), kicking off on Jan. 8.
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Where Does Rockefeller Christmas Tree Go After Holidays Are Over
What happens to the famous Rockefeller Christmas tree after the holiday season is over?. It's actually turned into affordable housing. For more than a decade the tree has been milled into lumber for use in Habitat for Humanity homes. From Rockefeller Center to NJ Mill. The tree is sent to...
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville
A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling. Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County.
Well-known area chefs team up as Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in Bethlehem area. Here’s what’s planned.
When the long-awaited Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in less than two weeks outside Bethlehem, patrons will be treated to two well-known chefs behind the grill. Owner Joseph Jurkivo is bringing onboard longtime mentor Paolo Nota, former owner of A Ca Mia outside Walnutport, to work side-by-side just like the pair first did 27 years ago. Prior to A Ca Mia, Nota owned Paolo’s Italian Restaurant at Cherryville Square Shopping Center in Northampton Borough. He sold A Ca Mia about three years ago to a sous chef, but continued to cook for the eatery up until now, Jurkivo said.
Holy ‘Que Smokehouse in Bucks County Launches Weekly BYOB BBQ Brunch
Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, the acclaimed Bucks County BYOB serving authentic Texas-style barbecue, is welcoming the new year with the official launch of brand-new BBQ Brunch, held every Sunday from 12pm – 4pm (or until sold out), kicking off on Sunday, January 8. Pitmaster Tom Peters and team are serving up a host of imaginative, mouthwatering brunch dishes in addition to complimentary Mimosa’s and Bloody Mary’s.
Fresh milk, ice cream and more at Crystal Spring Farm
Time to celebrate a new year and make a toast with eggnog from Crystal Spring Farm, Schnecksville. Hubert and Grace Sell purchased the dairy farm in 1966 and some of that milk is made into eggnog right on the premises. Both are still working, although now just two days a...
Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County
Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
Tourists, Mystery Chasers Flock to Upper Black Eddy to See and Hear Ringing Rocks
Ringing Rock Park, pictured above, is known for its unique rock formations and its natural landscape. One of Bucks County’s most popular parks is a must-stop location for nature lovers and those looking for a unique local outdoor spot. Piya Sengupta wrote about the park for Unbelievable Facts. For...
Abandoned Honeymoon Resort in the Poconos Is Fascinating Yet Sad
It was probably quite the place in its heyday.
‘Love of the Land’: Landenberg Property — Owned by Renowned Artist’s Descendants — Permanently Preserved
A 15-acre farm in Landenberg owned by the family of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, a descendant of artist Howard Pyle, has been permanently preserved by Natural Lands, writes Michael Rellahan for the Daily Local News. In addition to preserving forests and meadows, the conservation easement also makes sure that more...
Get Boozy Slushies To-Go At This Willow Grove, PA Liquor Store
I think I may have just found one of the most elite liquor stores in our area!. Of course, everyone has their go-to store to get their beer, wine, and spirits from, but this Willow Grove, PA shop is worth a try if you’re into some fun alcoholic slushies. I’ve never seen a liquor store carry a wide selection of alcoholic slushies before this one and it’s so cool!
This Week in History: Raise a Toast to the Eagle Tavern
Although many things have changed since the founding of Trenton, the desire to hit the town and grab a drink with friends has transcended generations. The Eagle Tavern, built in 1756, was a beloved 18th-century tavern with a rich and expansive history. The structure is one of Trenton’s oldest and most historically significant locations. It is suggested that Philadelphia merchant, Robert Waln, erected the iconic building. In 1765, Waln purchased Trenton Mills as well as a variety of holdings from the Kingsbury estate. These holdings helped to establish Waln in the community as a significant force in the Trenton business community. At the time of its construction, the Eagle Tavern was likely built initially as a private residence. In fact, after its establishment in 1756, it is suspected that the Waln family occupied the home. Nestled on the corners of South Broad St. and Perry St., the tavern has remained a consistent presence for some of Trenton’s most historic moments.
Well-known Bethlehem restaurateur taking over former Hellertown Diner. Here’s what’s shaping up.
A familiar face soon will be overseeing operations at Hellertown Diner. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri’s Restaurant, 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, closed late last month on purchasing the Hellertown Diner property, 29 Main St. The previous owner wanted to retire with a seamless change of hands without having to close during the transition, she said.
New Bar & Restaurant to Open in Village of Newtown, PA
The second location of Warrington restaurant, Ardana Food & Drink, will be opening in Newtown, PA. I noticed the Coming Soon sign and construction when I took my daughter to the Village of Newtown shopping center over the weekend. We were headed to the lululemon pop up (along with every...
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
