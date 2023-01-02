ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addis, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Armed robbers followed victim off bus in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Malek Sherif

2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana police

A Louisiana police officer has been charged with murder after he reportedly caused a vehicle wreck on New Year's Eve, killing two high school cheerleaders. During the chase, Addis Police Department officer David Cauthron, 42, is said to have run a red light and crashed into a car carrying three minors "at a very high rate of speed," according to a statement from 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton.
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash

VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says

Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...

Comments / 0

Community Policy