Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
This Inventory Tech Helps Allbirds and Rothy’s DTC to the Top of the Class
Inventory management was one of retail’s biggest concerns in 2022, but one particular part of the problem cannot be ignored. Younger brands looking to scale often aren’t equipped to effectively monitor inventory—and some don’t want to deal with the burden of deploying multiple technologies. Purpose-built for high-SKU, direct-to-consumer fashion brands, ChannelApe aims to relieve these sellers with a real-time inventory tracking and order management solution that incorporates a vast third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing network, along with a fully managed service that enables brands to outsource inventory operations altogether. “A lot of DTCs we’ve worked with didn’t start to become a supply...
Avrios Receives Growth Investment from Battery Ventures
Avrios, a Zurich, Switzerland-based supplier of a cloud fleet administration platform, obtained a development funding from Battery Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and develop operations. Led by CEO Francine Gervazio, Avrios supplies a...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Hexaware Inaugurates a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab
Hexaware Technologies, a global technology consulting and solutions company, today announced the launch of a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab at its facility in Noida, India. The new lab was officially inaugurated by Erica Volini, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances & Channel Ecosystem and Partner Go-To-Market Operations at ServiceNow.
Google Cloud to support Kuwait's digitisation drive
DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Google Cloud (GOOGL.O) has formed a strategic alliance with the Kuwaiti government to support digitisation efforts across the country's public sector, the company said on Friday.
How to upgrade from on-premise to cloud phone systems
World Name Forwarding’s Meryl D’Sa-Wilson explains the issues with legacy cellphone techniques, and why it’s best to improve. Your cellphone system is an important a part of how your online business communicates with clients and prospects. With no dependable, high-quality service, it’s possible you’ll encounter points with audio high quality, caller expertise, connection charges, and extra. So, it’s vital to take a second and consider your present cellphone system and take into account if it’s time for an improve.
Blues Wireless Raises $32M in Series A1 Funding
Blues Wireless, a Boston, MA-based embedded connectivity startup, raised $32M in Sequence A1 funding. The spherical was led by Constructive Sum, with participation from 4 Rivers, Northgate, Qualcomm, Sequoia, Cascade, Lachy Groom and XYZ. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and broaden operations.
Pudu Robotics Deploys Solution in 600+ Cities
Pudu Robotics has successfully deployed its robotic solutions in more than 600 cities around the world as of the end of 2022. The company aims to expand its services and use cases in 2023, as Pudu continues to ramp up its international presence and step up its game in offering the best service robots.
Tech Innovators Preparing For Consumer Electronics Show
Tech companies are gearing up for what's been deemed the most influential tech event in the world. The Consumer Electronics Show kicks off on Thursday, and this year tech analysts expect developers will incorporate more artificial intelligence into their products. "I think a lot of these AI capabilities, the purpose...
Sterling Acquires Socrates
Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER), a New York-based supplier of background screening and identification companies, acquired Socrates, an impartial screening firm in Latin America. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. This acquisition expands Sterling’s world presence into Latin America to serve the regional hiring wants of each multi-national...
Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR During Forecast Period 2032| Major Players: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Enterra Solutions, LLC
The Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market analysis examine supplies important market information, akin to growth-influencing elements, roadblocks, and alternatives and methods for overcoming them. The examine additionally contains trade information, akin to market worth, share, CAGR, measurement, and so forth, to make market analysis simpler for brand spanking new entrants. The analysis additionally examines the economic system, politics, know-how, society, regulation, and the atmosphere. Cognitive computing is the digital illustration of human thought processes. Cognitive computing aids within the detection of frauds and threats. It aids medical doctors in treating sufferers based mostly on earlier proof within the healthcare sector. Automated remedies in healthcare, akin to robotic surgical procedure and computer-assisted analysis, are driving the demand for healthcare cognitive computing.
How hybrid cybersecurity is strengthened by AI, machine learning and human intelligence
Human intelligence and instinct are important to coaching synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) fashions to supply enterprises with hybrid cybersecurity at scale. Combining human intelligence and instinct with AI and ML fashions helps catch the nuances of assault patterns that elude numerical evaluation alone. Skilled risk hunters, safety...
MasterControl Raises $150M for Development of SaaS Solutions
MasterControl, a provider of quality and manufacturing software solutions for the life sciences, today announced its first ever funding, a $150 million Series A round led by Sixth Street Growth. MasterControl has grown profitably for nearly 30 years, and with this funding is valued at $1.3 billion. The proceeds will be used to accelerate the development of SaaS solutions serving the company’s global life sciences customers, which include Pfizer, Cochlear, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more than 1,100 others worldwide.
Ansys Acquires Rocky
Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), a Pittsburgh, PA-based supplier of engineering simulation software program, acquired Engineering Simulation and Scientific Software program Rocky DEM, a Florianópolis, Brazil-based supplier of a discrete component technique (DEM) device. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With this acquisition, Ansys provides Rocky’s device, and a...
Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Application for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Coupa’s user-friendly design, prescriptive community insights, and co-innovation with customers are among the strengths recognized. Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Midmarket IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications. This...
Neuromorphic Chip Market 2022 Driving Factors, Applications, Segmentation, Technology, Size & Share Report 2028 : Global Market Size: 1.95 Bn US$ by 2028 : CAGR: 11.8%
The Neuromorphic Chip Market Report Included SWOT Evaluation by Key Gamers – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corp., Mind chip Holdings Ltd., IBM, Innatera, Koniku, Samsung Electronics Restricted & Extra. This press launch was orginally distributed by SBWire. Pune, Maharashtra — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2023 — Neuromorphic Chip Market Evaluation 2022:...
Schibsted Acquires AutoVex
Schibsted, an Oslo, Norway-based digital model, acquired a 79% stake in AutoVex, a Helsinki, Finland-based consumer-to-business (C2B) used automobile public sale market. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Schibsted continues to develop within the Finnish market, in addition to to strengthen its market place already...
Twig Acquires Vybe Technology
Twig, a London, UK-based firm targeted on round economic system rules, acquired Vybe Applied sciences, a supplier of teenage banking companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Twig will develop its market attain. This new transaction follows the latest acquisitions of UK companies Loopster and...
