Southampton, NY

Classic Disney in Montauk

This month, Montauk Library is hosting a Classic Animation Series with free screenings of Disney films offered every Friday in January at 5 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Disney... more. Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with ... by Elizabeth...
MONTAUK, NY
Four of Hamptons Doc Fest Films Named to Oscar Shortlists

Hamptons Doc Fest has announced that four of the 25 films screened during the 15th annual festival, which ran December 1 to 6 at Sag Harbor Cinema and Bay Street... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023 by Jenny Noble.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Nancy Atlas Brings the Fireside Sessions Back to Bay Street

Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with her popular music series, Fireside Sessions. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the series,... more. Seven years ago this week, the world lost a true original and a performer with ... by Annette Hinkle.
SAG HARBOR, NY
A Welcome Thaw for Sunday’s Sag Harbor Frostbite Regatta

Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. The air temperature was in the 50s, but with the water about the same, skippers... more. Last Saturday’s Whitebread Around The Whirl Regatta was one for the record books. Winds were ... 5 Oct...
SAG HARBOR, NY
A True Gift

Deep, heartfelt thanks to The East Hampton Press and Express News Group for the delightful, splashy (and semi-mortifying, for someone who’s flown under the radar most of their life) front page Person of the Year spread [“It’s About Pride, And Joy,” Year in Review, December 27].
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Shocking News

I am responding to Mary Griffo’s letter entitled “Pay Attention” [Letters, December 22], in which she calls our attention to the “toy” display at Kmart in Bridgehampton featuring an entire aisle devoted to very realistic and life-size “toy” assault rifles (for 8- to 16-year-olds). I’ve never looked at their toy aisle, but couldn’t have been more shocked by this news. What is Kmart (and all other stores like them and the toy manufacturers) thinking? How can we wonder that disturbed children do terrible things when even facsimiles of such weapons are considered toys? (And similarly violent video games are promoted and enjoyed?) What is wrong with our culture?
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
In Sagaponack, a 19th Century Vermont Barn Sells for $7.6 Million

A 19th century barn that was disassembled and transported from Vermont to Sagaponack Village, where it was recreated as a residence, has sold for $7.6 million. The 1.4-acre parcel at... more. Water Mill’s Island in the Sky, a 15-acre estate at one of the highest elevations ... by Staff Writer...
SAGAPONACK, NY
Our 2023 Wish List

LUMP OF COAL To the Southampton Village Board, for rushing an important decision and leaving a lot of questions in the air. The hiring on Monday of Anthony Carter as the next chief of police is provisional — he still... The Right Call. Bureaucracy isn’t typically so responsive, and...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of January 5

QUOGUE VILLAGE — A Jessup Avenue resident contacted Quogue Village Police on December 26, reporting a case of identity theft. She learned someone used her credit card at the Target... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill That Would Have Expanded Kelp Production

Late last month, Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have permitted the leasing of state-owned underwater lands for seaweed cultivation. It was a move that came as a... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan 2023...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Springs School Superintendent Retiring in 2024

Springs School Superintendent Debra Winter is planning to retire at the end of the next school year. The news was discovered during a 2023-24 school year budget presentation to the... more. The driver’s education program is being reinstated into the East Hampton High School day curriculum ... by Desirée Keegan...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Weekly Roundup: O’Donnell Sets New School Record, East Hampton’s Roque, Westhampton’s Fracapane Place Second at Sal DiFazio Wrestling Tourney

O’Donnell Breaks   School Track Record Ryleigh O’Donnell of the East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton girls indoor track team set a new school record in the 400-meter run at the Ocean Breeze Invitational... more. Bonac Boys Swimming Evens League Record The East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton boys swim team defeated Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point, 91-72, ......
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Traffic Alert: CR 39 Closed Due To Vehicle Fire

Eastbound lanes of County Road 39 are closed at Tuckahoe Road and westbound lanes are closed at Tuckahoe Lane due to a vehicle fire. Southampton Town Police announced the closures... more. This Pierson boys basketball team is consistently buying into and executing its game plan, and ... 3 Jan 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Effort There in Pierson Boys Basketball Team’s Close Loss to Mt. Sinai

This Pierson boys basketball team is consistently buying into and executing its game plan, and that was evident despite a 52-49 nonleague home loss to Mt. Sinai December 28. The... more. O’Donnell Breaks   School Track Record Ryleigh O’Donnell of the East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton girls indoor track team set a new...
EAST HAMPTON, NY

