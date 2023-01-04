I am responding to Mary Griffo’s letter entitled “Pay Attention” [Letters, December 22], in which she calls our attention to the “toy” display at Kmart in Bridgehampton featuring an entire aisle devoted to very realistic and life-size “toy” assault rifles (for 8- to 16-year-olds). I’ve never looked at their toy aisle, but couldn’t have been more shocked by this news. What is Kmart (and all other stores like them and the toy manufacturers) thinking? How can we wonder that disturbed children do terrible things when even facsimiles of such weapons are considered toys? (And similarly violent video games are promoted and enjoyed?) What is wrong with our culture?

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO