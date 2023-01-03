ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WREG

Get financially fit in 2023 with tips from a money management expert

If you look at a list of top new year’s resolutions, there’s typically one related to money on the list and 2023 is no different. So, if you “resolved” to spend less, save more or just get your finances in order — keep reading. NewsChannel 3 spoke to a financial well-being coach about getting ‘Financially […]
WQAD

Did your retirement lose money in 2022? Here are the money moves you should make in 2023

MOLINE, Ill. — Wall Street closed 2022 as the worst year since 2008. The Dow Jones ended 2022 down around 8.8%, S&P 500 down 19.4% and NASDAQ down 33.1%. "There have been periods in my career where I have been happy to turn the page to a new year and 2022, I am glad to see it's in the rearview mirror" said Drue Kampmann with True Financial Partners in Bettendorf, Iowa. "We saw a market decline into some bear market territory," Kampmann went on to say.
IOWA STATE
Women's Health

Struggling to talk to your partner about finances? Try this money therapist’s hack

We share a bed with them, a pet, maybe even (in emergency circumstances) a toothbrush… so why is it so challenging to talk to our partners about money?. If the thought of sitting down and talking to your significant other - whether they’re a relatively new partner or spouse - about pounds and pennies fills you with dread, then you’re not alone.
KTEN.com

How Early Can You File Taxes?

Contrary to general belief, you cannot file your taxes on Jan. 1. Although April 15 is the standard deadline for the latest day you can file your taxes, the IRS also has deadlines for the earliest it begins accepting returns each year. You also can’t file your returns until you’ve received the necessary tax documents from employers or other parties you’ve worked with. They typically have until the end of January to send these out to you. If you need help with filing your taxes then you may want to consider working with an experienced financial advisor.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Nick Davis

Making money with side hustles in 2023

As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.
GOBankingRates

Bad Bank Habits You Need To Lose in 2023

Many people take a "set it and forget it" approach to banking: Once you establish a savings and checking account, you often don't really pay attention to how you interact with these accounts. The...
msn.com

‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?

Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.

