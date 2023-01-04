Read full article on original website
Alabama analyst Cornelius Williams has reportedly landed an onfield coaching job elsewhere. Williams, who joined the Crimson Tide as an offensive analyst this past season, has been hired as the wide receivers coach at New Mexico, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams will coach with newly-hired offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent, who he worked with at UAB.
