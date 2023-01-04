ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

WHAS 11

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals He Was 'Completely Crushed' by Snowplow

A 911 call made to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada reveals scary details into the snowplow accident that left Jeremy Renner in an intensive care unit. In the log obtained by ET, the call was made at 8:55 a.m. local time on New Year's Day and notes that Renner appeared to be "completely crushed" by the snowcat. "Subject was run over by a snowcat," the log reads, later noting that the person was Renner.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
WHAS 11

Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'

Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHAS 11

Jessie J Is Pregnant After Suffering Miscarriage: 'I Am So Happy and Terrified to Finally Share This'

Just six days into 2023 and Jessie J's already celebrating an incredible year. The "Domino" singer on Friday announced she's pregnant!. The 34-year-old songstress took to Instagram and shared a video that was interspersed with footage of her pregnancy test, a couple of sonogram images and Jessie cradling her growing baby bump. The video, set to her song, "Sunflower," is an emotional one, which also includes a sonogram photo of the baby's feet and video of the baby's face.

