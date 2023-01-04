Just six days into 2023 and Jessie J's already celebrating an incredible year. The "Domino" singer on Friday announced she's pregnant!. The 34-year-old songstress took to Instagram and shared a video that was interspersed with footage of her pregnancy test, a couple of sonogram images and Jessie cradling her growing baby bump. The video, set to her song, "Sunflower," is an emotional one, which also includes a sonogram photo of the baby's feet and video of the baby's face.

