Pope Francis to lead ex-pontiff Benedict's funeral
Pope Francis will preside Thursday over the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the Vatican, an unprecedented event in modern times expected to draw tens of thousands of people. Almost a decade after Benedict became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, his successor will lead a requiem...
US-trained Afghan commandos are fighting in Ukraine. Some are there for the pay. Others are there for revenge.
Afghan commandos who fled the Taliban are being recruited to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine. Afghan volunteers because they lack stable incomes and are being offerred high salaries. Many of these US-trained fighters see joining Russia's war in Ukraine as the least bad option. This fall, rumors began circulating that...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Brazilian couple jailed in Lebanon for smuggling cocaine in their stomachs
Brazilian nationals Igor dos Santos and his wife Juliana Nunes are facing drug smuggling charges in Lebanon after they were arrested December 19. Each was had half a kilo of cocaine in the abdomen.
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Erdogan asks Putin to declare 'unilateral' Ukraine ceasefire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday pressed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine. Erdogan spoke to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest attempts to broker an end to the 10-month war. He told Putin that "calls for peace and negotiations...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146
CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
White House won’t commit $1B to ‘border city’ New York after Eric Adams’ pleas
WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn’t commit to meeting New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ request for $1 billion to handle the migrant influx into the city while seeming to acknowledge that the Big Apple has become a “border city” after record-breaking illegal border crossings. Jean-Pierre name-dropped Adams at her regular briefing, noting that he “has been critical … of us” before touting a new “parole” program to facilitate a lawful 30,000 migrants per month from four countries in a bid to reduce illegal entries — without noting his persistent request for more federal funds. The Post followed up...
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
CNN Confronts Biden's DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Rapes at Southern Border
Alejandro Mayorkas said the Biden administration will continue "trying to build [the] safe and lawful pathways...that we've been implementing since day one."
Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge
The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
Putin ceasefire order in Ukraine 'not credible': EU's Borrell
Russia's announcement of a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine is "not credible", the EU's top diplomat said Friday, labelling it "hypocrisy". "The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this declaration of a unilateral ceasefire is not credible," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco. "It...
New turnback rules for asylum-seekers worry migrant advocates
The Biden administration Thursday announced new rules for asylum seekers from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti who attempt to cross the Southwest border, but migrant advocates fear the new turnback restrictions are too tough and reminiscent of the Trump administration.
New Israel government hits back over Palestinian recourse to UN
Israel's new hard-right government announced Friday that it will withhold some Palestinian Authority revenues in response to its move to seek "consequences" from the United Nations for the Israeli occupation. The decision was taken at the first security cabinet meeting of the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,...
Eric Adams warns migrant crisis could bankrupt NYC — still won’t blame Biden
The ongoing migrant crisis could leave New York City bankrupt, Mayor Eric Adams warned Wednesday — while repeatedly refusing to blame President Biden’s lax border policies. Adams — who’s asked the federal government for $1 billion to pay for migrant housing and services — said there were “real dollar amounts” tied to the state of emergency he declared in October. “This is an expensive endeavor that we are in and we have to find ways of carrying out this task without bankrupting the city,” he said. During an unrelated news conference in Brooklyn, Adams also said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services...
Will this commodity pack a punch in 2023?
Uranium futures peaked at USD64.50 per pound in mid-April 2022. Nuclear power has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 66 gigatonnes globally in the past 50 years. Owing to its role in global power supply, uranium is expected to be among the top priorities in 2023. The Resources and Energy Quarterly...
Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire. "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been...
Brazil's new first lady says presidential palace a mess
As Brazil's new government held its first meeting Friday, the new first lady got down to business too, dealing with what she called major damage, leaks, and missing artwork and furniture at the presidential palace. First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva gave Brazil's biggest broadcaster, TV Globo, a tour of...
