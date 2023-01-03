WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care is asking a judge to move her retrial in the 2013 death of a child in her care to another county. Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care, alleges in a change of venue motion that she cannot receive a fair trial in McLennan County because of “inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity” surrounding her case.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO