Killeen, TX

Ex-Waco daycare owner convicted in child’s death claims she cannot get fair retrial, demands change of venue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care is asking a judge to move her retrial in the 2013 death of a child in her care to another county. Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care, alleges in a change of venue motion that she cannot receive a fair trial in McLennan County because of “inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity” surrounding her case.
WACO, TX
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX

