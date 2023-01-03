Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Off The Streets of Van Wert meeting
VAN WERT — Off The Streets is an organization that has been helping those experiencing homelessness find housing and getting them off the streets. OTS is currently helping families in several states and in Ohio. The OTS chapter in Toledo has been very successful in their work and they will be sharing some of their success at a meeting to be held locally.
Times-Bulletin
Sisco promoted to lieutenant at Van Wert OSP
VAN WERT — There’s a new post commander at the Van Wert Ohio State Highway Patrol post. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:. On January 1, Sergeant Joseph R. Sisco was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Sisco will remain in his current assignment at the Van Wert Post to serve as post commander.
Times-Bulletin
Commissioners approve funding request
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioners have approved a $15,000 request Thursday by the Van Wert County Parks Department for the purpose of resealing the Van Wert Bike Path Trail. The two groups met on Thursday to talk about the funding. “The reason we’re here is to investigate...
Times-Bulletin
Two-car accident on 30 and John Brown Road
VAN WERT — Two vehicles collided at the intersection of US 30 and John Brown Road at 6:54 a.m. on Thursday morning. Although there was heavy damage to both vehicles there were no reported injuries. Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 81 took command at the scene, and were assisted by Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and VW Fire Department and EMT’s. 2 A’s Towing removed the vehicles.
Times-Bulletin
Gregory scores 1000th as Crestview crushes Bluffton
CONVOY — Thursday was a great night for Crestview girls basketball. Not only did the Lady Knights pick up a big NWC win over Bluffton 55-32, but junior Cali Gregory scored her 1000th point. Crestview is still very much in the NWC championship chase at 3-1 (7-3 overall). Bluffton is 1-2 in the NWC and 7-3 overall.
Times-Bulletin
ODOT looks at future of U.S. 30, roundabout planned for Lincoln Highway and U.S. 224
CONVOY — The Ohio Department of Transportation continues to look at the future of the U.S. 30 corridor in Van Wert County. Traffic has risen steadily from around 5,000 vehicles per day in 1970 to more than 16,000 vehicles per day today. More traffic equates to more motor vehicle...
