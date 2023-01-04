ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scary Mommy

Yes, I’m Having A Fifth Kid. No, I Don’t Need Your Judgement.

When I first saw two pink lines on my pregnancy test, I was hit with excitement followed immediately by a sense of dread in telling others — people will think I’m actually crazy this time, I concluded. My data set was based on announcing my fourth child, which was met with strange looks, some head shaking, and general confusion. People seemed genuinely baffled by why I’d want this many kids, on purpose. My brother asked if I’m Catholic, implying I must not believe in birth control. Sure, the last time 5 kids was the norm was around 1870, but is it really that strange? Apparently, yes.
Crystal Jackson

5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
Bella Rose

Relationships with selfish partners

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
The Guardian

Why have I spent all this time walking normally, like an idiot? What happened when I tried Moonwalkers

The makers of the wheeled shoes promise to turbo-charge your daily stroll, allowing you to walk at 250% of your usual speed. Could they be the future of pedestrianism?. Walking is all right, isn’t it, but it’s a bit slow. A bit ponderous. Wouldn’t it be good if you could walk, but, like, go faster? That is the premise of Moonwalkers: a pair of wheeled shoes that promise you can walk at running speed, without any of the effort of actually running. “Walk how you usually do, and our AI adapts to you,” reads the website blurb. “It’s not skating; it’s genuinely walking, so no new skills are necessary to learn.”
Clayton News Daily

What Does Angel Number 1133 Mean for You in the New Year?

Have you been hearing a lot about angel numbers and numerology lately, and wondering what the hype is all about? They really do seem everywhere these days! Well, angel numbers are a series of numbers that appear together, and keep showing up in someone's life in order to send a message. They are called angel numbers, or soul numbers, because many people believe that this is how angels guide us in our everyday lives. And one of these common examples is angel number 1133.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Being Loved or Love-Bombed?

Love-bombing is characterized by excessive displays of affection, gifts, and attention early in a relationship as a means to gain control. Love-bombing behavior is particularly common among people with low self-esteem. To save yourself from being love-bombed, communicate about your romantic expectations and set clear boundaries. Many people come to...
New York Post

Whoops! You’re actually teaching your kid to lie

These parents need a time out. A new series of experiments has shown that many moms and dads might prefer their children to be polite liars instead of telling the cold, honest truth, ScienceAlert.com reported. They study’s authors, whose work was published in the Journal of Moral Education, found that many kids have been indirectly taught by their parents that fibbing is a lesser risk than being truthful in uncomfortable situations. Researchers had 142 parents watch a series of eight videos that placed a child actor in various scenarios where kids had been prompted to answer questions asked by their caregiver. One example...
psychologytoday.com

How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable

Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
boldsky.com

Born During Day Or At Night? Here's How It Matters In Astrology

Planetary positions can have its own influence on the personality of the child. But little do we know that the time of birth also has a say on our future and traits. See if you are born at the time that predicts success for you in your chosen endeavour. In case you are born between two slots of time and do not know what to choose, choose the one that resonates with your traits and behaviour patterns closely as that would match you best. Scroll down and find out more.
suggest.com

How Long Can You Balance On One Foot? It Might Be A Matter Of Life Or Death

A good sense of balance is essential in our daily lives for basic activities like walking or climbing stairs, and it plays a key role in dynamic exercises and movements like playing sports. It’s easy to take good balance for granted in our younger years, and as we age, it can be difficult to notice our balance declining.
Scary Mommy

9 Weird But Normal Things Newborns Do That You Shouldn’t Freak Out Over

If there are a million things that will perplex and terrify you during pregnancy, there are a million and one that'll do the same during the newborn phase. You made it to the finish line… only to realize the journey is really just beginning. Hopefully, a loved one along the way gave you the warning we all need before bringing that bundle of joy home: Newborns do weird things all the time, and you're left to wonder if those things are normal or if you should be worried.
The Jewish Press

A Weighty Matter

I am getting a lot of negative feedback from my family and friends because I don’t want to date girls who are fat. Yes, I said it. I care about my health; I exercise religiously, spend time hiking and playing sports, and I eat really cleanly. I don’t understand why I am a “bad person” if I don’t want to go out with girls who are heavy. I want someone who cares about her health like I do. I want someone slim and I’m sick of having to defend myself for saying so. I finally told them I would reach out to ask your opinion. Do you think I’m wrong?

