Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
27east.com
Shocking News
I am responding to Mary Griffo’s letter entitled “Pay Attention” [Letters, December 22], in which she calls our attention to the “toy” display at Kmart in Bridgehampton featuring an entire aisle devoted to very realistic and life-size “toy” assault rifles (for 8- to 16-year-olds). I’ve never looked at their toy aisle, but couldn’t have been more shocked by this news. What is Kmart (and all other stores like them and the toy manufacturers) thinking? How can we wonder that disturbed children do terrible things when even facsimiles of such weapons are considered toys? (And similarly violent video games are promoted and enjoyed?) What is wrong with our culture?
27east.com
Makes You Think
What reason could there possibly be for any Southampton official, or Pine Barrens Commission member, for that matter, to make the absolutely disgraceful decision to vote to allow a pesticide- and fertilizer-soaked golf course to be built on our precious aquifer by bullying, out-of-state developers who had threatened to sue them for $100 million if they didn’t get their way?
27east.com
Theater Camps at Bay Street
Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will offer a full winter and spring roster of classes, workshops and camps. Starting January 2023 and running through April, the winter and spring... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023...
27east.com
‘Neverlanded’ With OFVS
Our Fabulous Variety Show (OFVS) is offering acting and dance workshop classes that will culminate in its spring production of “Neverlanded,” an original work created by OFVS. The production will... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5...
27east.com
William S. Pinckney of Bridgehampton Dies January 1
William S. Pinckney of Bridgehampton died on January 1 in Southampton. He was 79. A viewing will be held Friday, January 6, from noon to 1 p.m., with a home-going... more. It’s the Christmas season, and one of my, and I am sure your, favorite movies is “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart. He plays George Bailey, a man on the verge of suicide who wishes he had never been born. He is a leading citizen of Bedford Falls, and while standing on a bridge about to jump off, he is saved by his guardian angel, Clarence, who shows him what the town would have become without George Bailey. The hypothetical development of the town without a George Bailey is pretty dismal. It is controlled by banker Henry Potter. Real ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Mecox Long Dredge Progressing
The view from atop a 30-foot-tall mountain of sand at the Mecox Bay cut in Water Mill on a sunny December morning was majestic — and productive. Sidelined by the... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023 by Jenny Noble.
27east.com
Nancy Atlas Brings the Fireside Sessions Back to Bay Street
Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with her popular music series, Fireside Sessions. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the series,... more. Seven years ago this week, the world lost a true original and a performer with ... by Annette Hinkle.
27east.com
Sag Harbor Receives Grant for Sewage Line Expansion From Southampton Town
Sag Harbor Village has learned belatedly that Southampton Town has awarded it $2.34 million in funding for a major expansion of the coverage area for its sewage treatment plant. Trustee... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Classic Disney in Montauk
This month, Montauk Library is hosting a Classic Animation Series with free screenings of Disney films offered every Friday in January at 5 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Disney... more. Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with ... by Elizabeth...
27east.com
PHOTOS: Main Beach Plunge Held on New Year’s Day
The annual East Hampton Polar Bear Plunge to benefit the East Hampton Food Pantry was held on New Year’s Day at Main Beach. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The weather apps all set “first light” for the first day of the new year ... by Kitty Merrill. East Hampton...
27east.com
Questionable Motivation
This letter concerns the preservation of the gas ball parking lot for the benefit of Sag Harbor residents [“Sag Harbor Village Will Retain Gas Ball Parking Lot Lease — for Now,” 27east.com, December 22]. The lot’s lease to Adam Potter via 11 Bridge Street LLC would eliminate the public’s use and must be approved by the New York State Department of Public Services. Thanks to the hard work of the village mayor, trustees, Fred W. Thiele Jr. and others, many residents have provided compelling comments advocating preserving the lot for the benefit of Sag Harbor residents. You can provide your comments on the website for the New York State Department of Public Services (documents.dps.ny.gov case No. 22-02220).
27east.com
‘A Little Bit Restaurant, A Little Bit Nightclub’ Montauk’s Shagwong Resists Being Pigeonholed
East Hampton Town officials have accused the owners of the Shagwong Tavern in Montauk of violating their certification of occupancy by transforming the 100-year-old restaurant and bar into a “nightclub”... more. Sagaponack Village Mayor Bill Tillotson came under fire from some residents after the village placed ... 5...
27east.com
Pottersville
It’s the Christmas season, and one of my, and I am sure your, favorite movies is “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart. He plays George Bailey, a man on the verge of suicide who wishes he had never been born. He is a leading citizen of Bedford Falls, and while standing on a bridge about to jump off, he is saved by his guardian angel, Clarence, who shows him what the town would have become without George Bailey.
27east.com
School News, January 5, Sag Harbor & East Hampton Town
College News Sydney Walters, of East Hampton, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Walters is a geology... more. Pierson Students Attend Leadership Summit Each year, Sag Harbor’s Pierson High School students sign up ... 19 Dec...
27east.com
In Sagaponack, a 19th Century Vermont Barn Sells for $7.6 Million
A 19th century barn that was disassembled and transported from Vermont to Sagaponack Village, where it was recreated as a residence, has sold for $7.6 million. The 1.4-acre parcel at... more. Water Mill’s Island in the Sky, a 15-acre estate at one of the highest elevations ... by Staff Writer...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Cinema Screens Indian Musical Epic ‘RRR’ Followed by an Indian Buffet
On Sunday, January 8, at 3 p.m., Sag Harbor Cinema will host a special screening of “RRR,” the blockbuster Tollywood (films in the Telugu language) epic that is captivating American... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5...
27east.com
Lawsuits and Seascapes, Tax Line and New Digs: Trustee President Reflects On Productive 2022
A busy year for the Southampton Town Trustees included success at procuring a long-awaited separate tax line, the purchase of a new home for the elected body, the conclusion of... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Drivers Ed Returning to East Hampton School Day
The driver’s education program is being reinstated into the East Hampton High School day curriculum beginning next school year. The decision, which was one Superintendent Adam Fine and the Board... more. Springs School Superintendent Debra Winter is planning to retire at the end of the next ... by Desirée...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of January 5
QUOGUE VILLAGE — A Jessup Avenue resident contacted Quogue Village Police on December 26, reporting a case of identity theft. She learned someone used her credit card at the Target... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan...
27east.com
Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill That Would Have Expanded Kelp Production
Late last month, Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have permitted the leasing of state-owned underwater lands for seaweed cultivation. It was a move that came as a... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan 2023...
Comments / 0