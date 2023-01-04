Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update From ICU of His Sister and Mother Visiting Him
Jeremy Renner is getting some bedside tender love and care! The Hawkeye star gave his fans another update from the Intensive Care Unit in Nevada, following his snowplow accident on Sunday. "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mam. Thank you sooooo...
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals He Was 'Completely Crushed' by Snowplow
A 911 call made to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada reveals scary details into the snowplow accident that left Jeremy Renner in an intensive care unit. In the log obtained by ET, the call was made at 8:55 a.m. local time on New Year's Day and notes that Renner appeared to be "completely crushed" by the snowcat. "Subject was run over by a snowcat," the log reads, later noting that the person was Renner.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Says He Was 'Pronounced Dead' After Suffering Several Seizures
Bam Margera had a near-death experience. On the latest episode of the Wild Ride! With Steve-O podcast, the 43-year-old former Jackass star opened up about what led to his December hospitalization. "I basically was pronounced dead on... December 8th," Margera said. "I did not know that I had, like, gnarly...
Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'
Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.
