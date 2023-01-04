A 911 call made to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada reveals scary details into the snowplow accident that left Jeremy Renner in an intensive care unit. In the log obtained by ET, the call was made at 8:55 a.m. local time on New Year's Day and notes that Renner appeared to be "completely crushed" by the snowcat. "Subject was run over by a snowcat," the log reads, later noting that the person was Renner.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO