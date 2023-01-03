Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Here are the most popular liquors in the Lehigh Valley (and those with a 2-bottle purchase limit)
Find out which wines and liquors Lehigh Valley resident spent more than $140 million on last year.
Hellertown suing Lower Saucon Township over compost center
Hellertown, Lower Saucon Township continue to wage legal battles, with the latest over a once-shared compost center.
Will Lower Saucon residents get access again to Hellertown library? Maybe, board president says
Hellertown Area Library to consider individual memberships for Lower Saucon Township residents.
Sober living home operator defends South Whitehall plans. ‘People in recovery are the best people I’ve ever met’
The operator of a proposed sober living residence for South Whitehall Township implored officials and residents to consider the positive impact of a local facility helping people recovering from addiction during a Thursday hearing. Source: Morningcall.
Several Allentown developments are slated to make major progress in 2023. Here’s what to expect
In 2023, several developments in Allentown are slated to make major progress: and many of them are outside downtown.
Life science company moving to Forks Township
CryoConcepts’ new facility will be more than twice as big as its current home in south Bethlehem, and will allow the company to add 61 jobs.
Schuylkill County teacher placed on leave after video post by ‘predator catcher’
A Blue Mountain School District teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a YouTube video was posted online Tuesday morning by Musa Harris, who is known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher. Source: Morningcall.
Pa. Farm Show starts Saturday. What you need to know if you’re going
If you’re planning to go to the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show, check out the following information and tips from the show’s visitors guide.
Majority of 16,000 rejected Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats
New data shows a Pennsylvania court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. Source: pennnews.
Paul Muschick: 3 suggestions for the new speaker of the Pa. state House, Rep. Mark Rozzi
Column: As speaker of the state House, here’s how Rep. Mark Rozzi can improve Pennsylvania government.
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
Mark Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Source: pennnews.
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might adopt less partisan rules.
