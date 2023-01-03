ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pennsylvania law

HARRISBURG, Pa. - People in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year. Now fentanyl test strips are recognized...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How Pa. school districts dealt with LGBTQ issues in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Stephanie Smith was working from home in December when she got a call from the vice principal at her son’s school in York County. Some policies could be stigmatizing for students who are grappling with their identity. ACLU and LGBTQ organizations in Pennsylvania said that policy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
HARRISBURG, PA
State police give few details regarding Kohberger extradition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, 28, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, on Tuesday waived his right to extradition. After Kohberger signed away that right, Monroe County President Judge Margherita P. Worthington accepted his decision, and let him to...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Food supply chain pressures limiting school breakfast, lunch options

NAZARETH, Pa. - Some Lehigh Valley school districts are experiencing supply chain issues - a trend that dates back to the beginning of the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Education warned school districts in July 2021 of supply chain shortages and expected increases in food costs. Those problems are apparently continuing as the calendar turns to 2023 and nears the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lehigh Valley Space Fest in the works

EASTON, Pa. - The region has two space nerds collaborating on Lehigh Valley Space Fest, an event coming to Easton in May. Lehigh Valley Space Fest will be May 5-7 at Paxinosa Elementary School. The festival is in part organized by local NASA Solar System Ambassadors Todd Sullivan and Marty...
EASTON, PA

