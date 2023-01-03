Read full article on original website
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
HARRISBURG — It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties first filed in 2014, argues that the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate...
Democrat Mark Rozzi elected Pa. House speaker in surprise bipartisan compromise
A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable to convert a two-seat...
Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pennsylvania law
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year. Now fentanyl test strips are recognized...
How Pa. school districts dealt with LGBTQ issues in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Stephanie Smith was working from home in December when she got a call from the vice principal at her son’s school in York County. Some policies could be stigmatizing for students who are grappling with their identity. ACLU and LGBTQ organizations in Pennsylvania said that policy...
5 Things to Know today: Kohberger hearing, lawmakers sworn in and more
The holiday season has ended, a new year has started and most of us are back to work on this Tuesday, Jan. 3. 1. It'll be a mild day with highs pushing into the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. But you'll need the umbrella, with rain expected throughout the day.
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
State police give few details regarding Kohberger extradition
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, 28, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, on Tuesday waived his right to extradition. After Kohberger signed away that right, Monroe County President Judge Margherita P. Worthington accepted his decision, and let him to...
Food supply chain pressures limiting school breakfast, lunch options
NAZARETH, Pa. - Some Lehigh Valley school districts are experiencing supply chain issues - a trend that dates back to the beginning of the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Education warned school districts in July 2021 of supply chain shortages and expected increases in food costs. Those problems are apparently continuing as the calendar turns to 2023 and nears the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lehigh Valley Space Fest in the works
EASTON, Pa. - The region has two space nerds collaborating on Lehigh Valley Space Fest, an event coming to Easton in May. Lehigh Valley Space Fest will be May 5-7 at Paxinosa Elementary School. The festival is in part organized by local NASA Solar System Ambassadors Todd Sullivan and Marty...
661 crashes, 7 dead and hundreds injured in Pa. during holidays, state police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – State Police investigated hundreds of traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday weekend, with a rise in accidents, fatal wrecks and the number of people killed, authorities said. Statewide during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 23-25, troopers responded to 661 motor vehicle crashes in which seven...
