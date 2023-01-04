Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
wisportsheroics.com
Current Badgers And Fans React To Alternate Uniform Idea That Is Going Viral
It is a new era for the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Luke Fickell has brought an excitement to Madison that we haven’t seen in many years. Highlighted by multiple four-star athletes going into 2023, Fickell also brought in an offensive coordinator who wants to throw the ball. Something Wisconsin hasn’t done much of over the last three decades. What could make the excitement for the Wisconsin Badgers go even further? A new look, specifically, a “black out” look.
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Poaching Big Ten Coach
Luke Fickell is reportedly making waves by landing a Big Ten rival's coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota's Paul Haynes. It's unclear what role the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach will serve, but the Badgers named Mike Tressel the defensive coordinator Tuesday. Onlookers are...
big10central.com
Gophers cornerbacks coach Paul Hayes expected to join Wisconsin’s staff [Pioneer Press]
Gophers co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes is expected to join Wisconsin’s coaching staff, according to on3.com. Haynes joined Minnesota’s staff in 2020 and was promoted to the co-DC title in 2022. He was head coach at Kent State from 2013-17 and has made multiple other coaching stops.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
saturdaytradition.com
Deacon Hill, former Wisconsin QB, finds new home in B1G West
Deacon Pe’a Hill has a new home for the 2023 season. Hill announced via his Twitter page that he would be transferring to Iowa. The former Wisconsin quarterback announced his intent to enter the portal following a 6-6 finish in Madison. Hill will have 3 years of eligibility remaining...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's nail-biter victory against Minnesota
Greg Gard's advice a day earlier was to buckle up because Big Ten basketball is back. His University of Wisconsin men's basketball team showed Tuesday night exactly what the Badgers coach was getting at. The 14th-ranked Badgers escaped with a 63-60 victory against Minnesota at the Kohl Center but it...
big10central.com
Gophers flirt but can’t finish in a 63-60 loss to Wisconsin [Pioneer Press]
Lakeville North alum Tyler Wahl — the Wisconsin Badgers’ best player — was ruled out with an ankle injury at halftime of the Gophers game Tuesday. Eastview’s Steven Crowl and others finished off Minnesota in a 63-60 win at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. The Gophers...
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson calls Wisconsin basketball team 'scumbags,' says feeling is 'very mutual'
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson claimed that there was nothing he could say to add more fuel to his team's February matchups against the Wisconsin Badgers. But that's what he ended up doing anyway. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star took host Marty Mush up on a chance to...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Announce Hiring Of Offensive and Defensive Coordinators
The Wisconsin Badgers Football coaching staff is beginning to piece together. Newly hired head coach, Luke Fickell has brought over one of his assistant from Cincinnati as the hiring of defensive coordinator, Mike Tressel was announced by the school, this evening.
big10central.com
BadgerExtra writer Todd D. Milewski's 5 favorite stories of 2022
There were a few notable anniversaries and historical oddities with the Badgers hockey teams in 2022 that led to Todd D. Milewski favorite stories. (5) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
middletontimes.com
Francois: It’s time to add the shot clock
Former Middleton athletic director Luke Francois, who's now the Superintendent at Waterford High School, believes adding a shot clock would be good for high school basketball. Editor’s Note: The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently conducted a survey asking schools whether they supported the adoption of a 35-second shot clock.
fox47.com
Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023
Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
captimes.com
Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor
A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
There's a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year.
nbc15.com
Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
captimes.com
Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history
Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
