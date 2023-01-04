ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Awful Announcing

Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’

Tempers flared during No. 19 Indiana’s 91-89 loss to Iowa on Thursday evening. Those tempers kept flaring at the post-game press conference as well. It’s understandable that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson wouldn’t be too happy after watching his team blow a 21-point lead. However, his post-game outburst wasn’t so much about the score but Read more... The post Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’ appeared first on Awful Announcing.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Carson Hansen named as Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year

Not just one, but two prospects in Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Minnesota’s Carson Hansen was named as the Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year on Friday as the announcements rolled out, adding to Abu Sama, who earned the Iowa portion of the award.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes add a former Wisconsin quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal

After losing Carson May to the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another quarterback on Wednesday in former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill. Hill entered the transfer portal in October and committed to Fordham this past month. He also held offers from Northwestern State University, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State, and Abilene Christian before committing to Fordham.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Fran McCaffery Talks Patrick McCaffery And Indiana

Iowa will be shorthanded on Thursday night when hosting 15th ranked Indiana. Junior forward Patrick McCaffery has stepped away from the team to deal with anxiety. He was averaging nearly 13 points per game. That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Patrick is still with the team. McCaffery says...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

South Dakota prospect Rock chooses ISU

(Ames) -- Iowa State basketball received a commitment from JT Rock on Wednesday. Rock -- a 7-foot center from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chose the Cyclones over offers from Creighton, Iowa, Purdue and Kansas. Rock is the Cyclones' second commit to their 2024 class.
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Porter Moser reacts to 63-60 setback to Iowa State

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are now quickly 0-2 in Big 12 play after falling 63-60 to the Iowa State Cyclones Wednesday evening inside Lloyd Noble Center. They've dropped both of those games by a combined four points. Afterwards, head coach Porter Moser reacted to that disappointing start. OUInsider.com...
AMES, IA
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of January 5

Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 9 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)

Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
ANKENY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Iowa State Daily

Property taxes ‘should be vested with local entities’: Ames mayor tells legislators

Elected officials representing Ames and Boone differed on whether property taxes need to be reduced in the upcoming legislative session during the 2023 Ames Chamber of Commerce Legislative Kick-Off Breakfast. On Wednesday, Republicans said constituents are concerned about potential tax increases, while Democrats said local services need to be taken...
AMES, IA

