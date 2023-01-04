ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

49ers receive good news on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell

Although the San Francisco 49ers have a 12-4 record and a nine-game winning streak, they haven’t exactly escaped the injury bug. In addition to losing their first and second-string quarterbacks in Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to ankle and foot injuries, respectively, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has missed their last three games with knee and ankle injuries, while running back Elijah Mitchell has been out since spraining his MCL in Week 12.
CBS LA

Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
CBS San Francisco

Deebo Samuel could return in Week 18 for 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel thought his season was over when his left leg collapsed after being tackled in Week 14.Instead, Samuel got good news that he avoided a major injury to his knee and ankle, and he is now poised to come back for the San Francisco 49ers for a playoff run."I thought I was done," he said Wednesday about his reaction when he got injured against Tampa Bay. "I never had been in a position like that in my 15 years playing and it was a kind of scary scene. Just knowing I came out of it was...
CBS News

Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
