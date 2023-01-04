Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Related
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'will all but certainly' be fired after NFL Week 18
Will Kliff Kingsbury be coaching his final game for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday? A recent report said that the coach "will all but certainly be fired" after Arizona's Week 18 game in San Francisco. The report, from OutKick's Armando Salguero, said: "Kliff Kingsbury is not resigning, as ESPN reported he’s thinking about, because...
Yardbarker
49ers receive good news on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell
Although the San Francisco 49ers have a 12-4 record and a nine-game winning streak, they haven’t exactly escaped the injury bug. In addition to losing their first and second-string quarterbacks in Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to ankle and foot injuries, respectively, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has missed their last three games with knee and ankle injuries, while running back Elijah Mitchell has been out since spraining his MCL in Week 12.
The Bills Believe They Are Ready for Sunday. They Know They Have Changed.
There were smiles and there were tears. For the first time since Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Monday, the Bills spoke publicly—about their fallen teammate, and about their return to the field.
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
Deebo Samuel could return in Week 18 for 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel thought his season was over when his left leg collapsed after being tackled in Week 14.Instead, Samuel got good news that he avoided a major injury to his knee and ankle, and he is now poised to come back for the San Francisco 49ers for a playoff run."I thought I was done," he said Wednesday about his reaction when he got injured against Tampa Bay. "I never had been in a position like that in my 15 years playing and it was a kind of scary scene. Just knowing I came out of it was...
Yardbarker
49ers WR Deebo Samuel cautious in return, initially thought injury was season-ending
The San Francisco 49ers expect to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel back for the playoffs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has even expressed interest in having his star player get work in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Samuel isn't willing to return to the football field before he is confident he is completely recovered.
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.
CBS News
Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
Comments / 0