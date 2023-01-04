SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel thought his season was over when his left leg collapsed after being tackled in Week 14.Instead, Samuel got good news that he avoided a major injury to his knee and ankle, and he is now poised to come back for the San Francisco 49ers for a playoff run."I thought I was done," he said Wednesday about his reaction when he got injured against Tampa Bay. "I never had been in a position like that in my 15 years playing and it was a kind of scary scene. Just knowing I came out of it was...

