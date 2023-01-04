Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Decision to Golden Knights
Colorado dropped a 3-2 result to Vegas on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 3-2 result to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-14-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 1A) and Mikko Rantanen (1G, 1A)...
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
With win streak ended, Hurricanes move on to Predators
With the Carolina Hurricanes’ franchise-best streaks for wins and points ended, the club now will look to come out on
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
FOX Sports
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
FOX Sports
Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick
Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
As Florida Panthers try to start a hot streak, Spencer Knight wants to stay in the moment
A lot of talk in the Florida Panthers’ dressing room nowadays has focused on the need to go on an extended run, to rack up as many wins as possible as quickly as possible to keep their hopes for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth alive.
Wild continue home ice domination of Lightning
Calen Addison set a Minnesota rookie record with a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to tie a
Jack Eichel set to make return when Knights host Penguins
The Vegas Golden Knights will get a big boost on the injury front when they open a seven-game homestand on
Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Jr. Earns UCLA Football Offer
The Bruins are pursuing the former three-star recruit who broke out against Michigan State in 2021.
Hornets aim to learn lesson from Bucks’ bounce-back
The Milwaukee Bucks showed how to snap out of a rut. The Charlotte Hornets need that recovery plan. For the
Comments / 0