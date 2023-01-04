The City of La Vergne is looking to its residents to find better ways to communicate things happening in the city. The annual evaluation looks at the City’s communication efforts and effectiveness to allow city staff to look year-over-year at the changes in how residents interact with the city. The survey will be conducted through February 28, 2023 to give as many residents as possible a chance to make their voices heard.

