murfreesboro.com
Seven Tennessee Public Schools Selected as State Finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and seven schools in Tennessee were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
Suicide Awareness Night at Blackman
Blackman High School will host a suicide awareness and prevention night in their high school auditorium next month on February 6th at 6 p.m. Participants will hear from The Jason Foundation as well as Trustpoint, learn about risk factors and warning signs, and learn what parents and guardians can do. The night is open to all RCS parents and guardians, though some information may not be suitable for small children.
Police Investigating Fortress Blvd. Fatal Crash; Second Person Has Died
The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead and another driver injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A disabled 68-year-old passenger in a 2019 Dodge Caravan was flown to TriStar Skyline for treatment. He died from his injuries a short...
City Evaluates Communication Efforts with Annual Public Survey
The City of La Vergne is looking to its residents to find better ways to communicate things happening in the city. The annual evaluation looks at the City’s communication efforts and effectiveness to allow city staff to look year-over-year at the changes in how residents interact with the city. The survey will be conducted through February 28, 2023 to give as many residents as possible a chance to make their voices heard.
