Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
Jeff Jarrett: “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain”
As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed the fallout from Caster’s rap…. “The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is...
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut
WWE star Bayley has taken to social media to react to the NJPW debut of Mercedes Mone, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks. Following weeks of speculation, Mercedes confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, following her bout against Tam Nakano. After baiting KAIRI with a handshake, Mercedes dropped the titleholder before...
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return Will Not Be A Royal Rumble Surprise
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38, where he had one of the best entrances of the night. Rhodes was immediately made a huge deal, as he went on to have a solid match with Seth Rollins. Rhodes had a short, yet strong run in WWE until he had to take time off due to a torn pec. With Rhodes’ return being imminent, it seems WWE is not surprising fans with Rhodes’ return at the Royal Rumble.
WWE acknowledges Sasha Banks’ departure
WWE has moved Sasha Banks’ profile to the alumni section on its website. This comes one day after Banks, now going by the name Mercedes Mone, debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Her appearance was to set up the...
AEW’s Kenny Omega wins the IWGP United States title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, AEW’s Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay with the One Winged Angel to capture the IWGP United States title. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, known for his star ratings, wrote that “as high expectations there were for this match, it greatly exceeded it.” The term “match of the year” trended on Twitter with fans praising the bout. The match and entire event can be watched on NJPWWorld.com.
Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star
A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
Update On Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks Departure
There has seemingly been a major update on Naomi’s status with WWE following her and Sasha Banks’ walkout back in May. Neither Naomi or Sasha have appeared on WWE television since they walked out, and WWE has now confirmed that Sasha has departed the company. WWE and Sasha...
MR. TITO: Remembering Owen Hart’s Death & WWE’s Decision to Continue Over the Edge 1999 PPV
First and foremost, prayers to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football game tonight. When he made a tackle, he appeared to take a helmet to the chest and when he got up after making the play, he passed out. CPR & oxygen was given and Damar was rushed to the hospital, where he was announced to be in “critical” condition.
Sasha Banks Is In New Japan, Wrestle Kingdom 17 | The List & Ya Boy 1/4/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van talk wrestling news for January 4, 2023!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Report: Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) signs with AEW
The worst kept secret since CM Punk's AEW debut has been confirmed. DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen is reporting that Mercedes Mone will indeed be Saraya's partner next week in Los Angeles when the face Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. This has been heavily speculated for...
Rift: Who should defeat Gunther to win the WWE Intercontinental title?
In this video, I discuss the inevitable end to Gunther’s Intercontinental title reign and who should be the one to dethrone him. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
What Darby Allin said to fans after the 1/4/23 AEW Dynamite went off the air
As seen during the main event of AEW Dynamite on January 4th 2023, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Title. After the show ended, Darby cut a promo for the live fans in Seattle and said the following…. “Seattle. Does this microphone work? Beautiful. I’m not going...
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
