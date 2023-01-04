Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Top Italian eatery in Texas can be found in Houston: report
If you're ever feeling a little down, a nice plate of Italian food will always make you feel better. Don't doubt the power of a good plate of spaghetti or an entire pizza pie, next you aren't feeling 100%, give it a shot.
houstonpublicmedia.org
In his last year as Houston mayor, Turner announces 2023 project plans for the city
Mayor Sylvester Turner is in his final year as mayor of Houston, but before he leaves, he said he’s got some unfinished business. During city council on Wednesday, he gave an overview of what he plans to focus on in the year 2023. From affordable housing to public safety,...
Click2Houston.com
Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof. Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”. The...
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
Study: this is the best place to get pasta in Texas
In celebration of this delicious food, Wednesday, Jan. 4, is National Spaghetti Day!
Mattress Mack Just Put $1.5 Million On The CFP National Championship
Mattress Mack could win $5.55 million if his team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship.
houston.org
Rising in Houston: Projects to Look Forward to in 2023 and Beyond
2022 was a year of significant economic growth for Houston. The Texas Workforce Commission reports metro Houston gained more than 150,000 jobs in the first 11 months of the year, and while that estimate will likely be pared back when revisions are released it will still rank among the best years for metro job creation on record. Meanwhile, Fortune 500 company Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened its new Spring-area headquarters early in the year, motorists were using new tunnels beneath land bridges reconnecting Memorial Park by spring, and the University of Houston opened its $80 million College of Medicine building over the summer.
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
fox4news.com
Houston's Mattress Mack bets more than $3 million on TCU over Georgia, report says
HOUSTON, Texas - Houston mattress salesman Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, is throwing down some big money in support of the TCU Horned Frogs, according to a new report. The Action Network's Darren Rovell says Mack has placed over $3 million in bets across different sportsbooks on the...
Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit
Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space
A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
fox26houston.com
Boat on Houston freeway shuts down multiple lanes of traffic
HOUSTON - Several lanes of a Houston freeway were blocked on Thursday morning as a boat was removed from the roadway. The incident was reported around 5:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road. According to Houston Transtar, the left shoulder, left lane, and...
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.
Famed Sports Bettor Puts $1.5 Million on TCU in College Football Title Game
The TCU Horned Frogs might not reside in Houston, but hometown legend Mattress Mack is backing them in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Houston Agent Magazine
Rental market grows more competitive in Houston
Rental analysis website RentCafe has identified Houston as the Texas rental market that heated up the most during 2022’s peak rental season. The site used Yardi Systems apartment data to analyze Texas’ rental markets, examining five factors: days of vacancy, percentage of occupancy, number of prospective renters per apartment, percentage of renewed leases and percentage of new apartment construction completed in 2022.
Houston Chronicle
How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party
In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
fox26houston.com
Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled
HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
No. 2 Houston eyes improved shooting vs. SMU
The tests will continue unabated for No. 2 Houston, with the Cougars’ ability to manage those weekly challenges providing the
