All the Republicans who voted against Mccarthy stay strong do not change your minds. Mccarthy is one of Trump's puppets. Let Trump and Mccarthy and Graham know there is no room for Trump supporters after January 6th. They almost destroyed our country. Trump divided us. Now it's time for us Republicans to get back on track and make sure that none of these Republicans that supported Disgraceful Donald J Trump on January 6th to be speaker of the other house maybe Mccarthy can be speaker of the dog bound and his gavel be a dog bone lol
Mccarthy Mccarthy, you should have known that anyone who Trump supports isn't going to win. Case and point the midterm elections. Trump threatening people isn't going to help you either. Maybe Trump should just shut up
McCarthy And Trump, Birds Of A Feather Flock Together - Treasonous Traders That Are So Hot On Throwing Each Other Under The Bus. 🤣🤣🤣
