The Fairmont State wrestling team is set to compete at the Waynesburg Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Waynesburg, Pa. The 11-team tournament will begin at 10 a.m. from Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse on the campus of Waynesburg University. Fighting Falcons Facts. Fairmont State posted a 10-11 overall record and a...

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO