USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
2023 College Football National Championship preview, top players

The TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the ‘ship!. The 2023 College Football National Championship is just days away and these two SEC/Big 12 rivals meet again after not facing off since 2016 – a showdown in which Georgia won 31-23. Historically the Bulldogs have...
Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams

College football's bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB's 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN's networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers.
Penn State adds another chapter to storied bowl history

With the confetti tossed, the trophy hoisted, and the Nittany Lions back in Happy Valley, the book is now closed on the 2022 season, a year that few, if any fans or pundits thought would reach 11-wins and a New Years Six victory over a top ten opponent back in the preseason. The interest in seeing the Lions' final outing this season attracted over 10 million viewers to the primetime event, which places it as the most-watched non-playoff bowl game this year. This season marks four 11-win seasons for PSU over the past seven years. The last time a Penn State team put together four 11-win seasons was over the 14-year span from 1996 to 2009.
Penn State’s Rose Bowl win most watched non-playoff bowl game

The numbers are in for the New Years Six, and Penn State’s victory in the Rose Bowl led the way outside of the College Football Playoff games. ESPN released the viewing numbers for its New Years Six broadcasts, and the Rose Bowl was the most-watched non-playoff game with over 10 million viewers. According to a press release from ESPN, the Rose Bowl broadcast on Jan. 2 drew 10,187,000 viewers. It was the only bowl game outside of the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups to draw at least 10 million viewers. ESPN’s New Years Eve broadcasts of the Peach Bowl between Georgia and...
Everything to know about the College Football Playoff Championship

A thrilling college football season will come to a close on Monday when No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU meet in the College Football Playoff Championship. It's an intriguing matchup, a classic David-vs.-Goliath showdown. On one hand, you have the defending national champs from Georgia, an SEC power and...
