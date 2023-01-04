Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger
The Chicago Cubs’ splashy offseason continues. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Cubs have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran slugger Eric Hosmer. Rogers notes that the Cubs will only be paying Hosmer the minimum salary since the San Diego Padres are still on the hook for the final three... The post Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Padres fans get crucial update on suspended star Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis Jr. underwent shoulder surgery in September and per Lin, had his second wrist surgery in October. After a motorcycle accident, he had his first wrist procedure in March 2022 and was expected to return to action at some point last summer. In August, however, the 24-year-old was suspended 80...
Report: Former Astros Star Correa Has a New Suitor
Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has another suitor that has entered the race for his services as deal with the New York Mets hangs in the balance.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen And Dennis Rodman Thought Chicago Bulls Would Have Had A 50-0 Record In 1999
The Chicago Bulls of the 90s dominated the NBA however they wanted. During that decade, they won six championships in eight years, shared between two three-peats. Some say they could have done so much more if certain situations never took place, but the Bulls took the most advantage of their good times.
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Yardbarker
The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9
The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
Yuli Gurriel could sign with Astros rival?
At 38 years old, Yuli Gurriel may have one more left in him. Retired former MLB player Carlos Baerga wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday that the veteran slugger Gurriel is rumored to be signing a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. After spending the last seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Gurriel... The post Yuli Gurriel could sign with Astros rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Kansas City Royals to try their luck playing in Las Vegas
The Kansas City Royals are heading to Las Vegas to play two Spring Training Games in Big League Weekend March 18-19, 2023.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Revealed His Card Declined Trying To Buy A $140,000 Champagne Bottle In Miami After The Mavericks Won The NBA Finals
Winning the NBA Championship is one of the best feelings for a player and an owner in the league. Every team wants to win the NBA title, but each season only one team can fulfill that dream. Although the NBA Finals take place each season, some of them mean more than others.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: January 5
The French love baseball! Well, at least that was the impression that the French Baseball Federation gave during the White Sox vs. New York Giants tour of Europe, giving silver medals to Charles Comiskey, John McGraw and Hughie Jennings in appreciation. The tour, however, was a failure, with meager attendance...
Yardbarker
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
Could the Boston Red Sox take a shot on a former core member of the Houston Astros to improve an area of need?. No, not superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, though his second contract dispute of the offseason could put him back on the market for a third time in the same winter.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Assessing White Sox's options at second base
The White Sox have made a couple of notable free-agent moves this offseason. Andrew Benintendi was brought in on a five-year, $75M pact to solidify the corner outfield and ensure Andrew Vaughn heads to his natural first base position. Mike Clevinger inked a bounce-back deal to add some depth to the back of the starting staff.
