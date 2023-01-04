Read full article on original website
Biden to mark Jan. 6 with presidential medals for election officials and police
President Joe Biden on Friday will mark the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to a dozen election workers, officials and law enforcement officers for "contributions to our democracy" before and during the riot, a White House official said.Jan. 6, 2023.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th ballot
After several days and contentious rounds of voting, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has won the speakership of the House after the 15th ballot.Jan. 7, 2023.
Meet the 75 Incoming Freshmen in Congress Still Waiting to be Sworn In
The incoming freshman class in Congress is a notable one with a series of historic firsts. But as House Republicans continue to fight over their next leader, let Mehdi tell you about the 75 representatives-elect *still* waiting to officially become new members.Jan. 6, 2023.
Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit
Officer Sicknick’s partner filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking millions in damages. Phil Andonian, an attorney representing Sicknick’s partner and Rep. Swalwell in his civil lawsuit against Trump for inciting the insurrection, and Rep. Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss where both cases stand in holding Trump accountable for the riot at the Capitol.Jan. 6, 2023.
“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson
The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event
Jen Psaki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the stark contrast in good vs. bad governance as President Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated the bipartisanship infrastructure law in Kentucky together despite their policy differences while the House Republicans held up all legislative action by refusing to pick a speaker and how she thinks the Biden administration will approach these radical House Republicans.Jan. 5, 2023.
Biden admin officially weighs in on student loan forgiveness suits
Late Wednesday, the Biden administration formally submitted its arguments in two cases before the Supreme Court brought by conservatives challenging its student loan forgiveness program. To catch you up: Conservative judges in Missouri and Texas have blocked the program, siding with right-wingers who claim it’s illegal. Republicans nationwide haven’t...
McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appears to have lost the fourth consecutive vote for speaker of the House as multiple Republicans have voted for Rep. Byron Donalds. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down the vote.Jan. 4, 2023.
Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2023.
Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.5.23
Today’s edition of quick hits. * Immigration policy: “The Biden administration announced new policies at the southern border on Thursday, effective immediately, that will bar more immigrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua from crossing the border to claim asylum while increasing the number of legal pathways for those migrants to apply for asylum from their home countries.”
Meet the growing number of Republicans standing in McCarthy’s way
As the first day of the new Congress approached, the most frequently referenced number on Capitol Hill was four. With a House Republican majority with 222 members, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies realized he could lose no more than four of his own members if he was going to become speaker.
How Kevin McCarthy used Super PACs in negotiations for votes for House speaker
Paul Kane, senior congressional correspondent for The Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about some of the promises and compromises Kevin McCarthy has made to try to draw votes from the "never-Kevin" caucus, including a legally tricky deal with a Republican Super PAC.Jan. 5, 2023.
'Get real': Ruhle grills Boebert on House speaker debacle
Rep.-Elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is at the center of the effort to keep Kevin McCarthy from becoming House Speaker. She joins Stephanie Ruhle to talk about the Republican stonewalling and if there’s a path forward.Jan. 5, 2023.
Republicans scramble to adjourn amid second day of speaker chaos
The House voted to adjourn until noon Thursday, still without a speaker as Kevin McCarthy says talks are progressing. Jan. 5, 2023.
Breaking down what’s next for the FBI, DOJ investigations into Jan. 6
Two years after the January 6 Capitol riot, the FBI and Department of Justice have made more than 900 arrests resulting in dozens of significant prison sentences and more seditious conspiracy convictions than the U.S has seen in several decades. NBC News justice reporter Ryan Reilly breaks down where the investigation stands two years after the Capitol riot and whether more people face charges in connection to January 6. Jan. 6, 2023.
