MSNBC

Biden to mark Jan. 6 with presidential medals for election officials and police

President Joe Biden on Friday will mark the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to a dozen election workers, officials and law enforcement officers for "contributions to our democracy" before and during the riot, a White House official said.Jan. 6, 2023.
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
MSNBC

Meet the 75 Incoming Freshmen in Congress Still Waiting to be Sworn In

The incoming freshman class in Congress is a notable one with a series of historic firsts. But as House Republicans continue to fight over their next leader, let Mehdi tell you about the 75 representatives-elect *still* waiting to officially become new members.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

Officer Sicknick’s partner filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking millions in damages. Phil Andonian, an attorney representing Sicknick’s partner and Rep. Swalwell in his civil lawsuit against Trump for inciting the insurrection, and Rep. Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss where both cases stand in holding Trump accountable for the riot at the Capitol.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event

Jen Psaki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the stark contrast in good vs. bad governance as President Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated the bipartisanship infrastructure law in Kentucky together despite their policy differences while the House Republicans held up all legislative action by refusing to pick a speaker and how she thinks the Biden administration will approach these radical House Republicans.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

Biden admin officially weighs in on student loan forgiveness suits

Late Wednesday, the Biden administration formally submitted its arguments in two cases before the Supreme Court brought by conservatives challenging its student loan forgiveness program. To catch you up: Conservative judges in Missouri and Texas have blocked the program, siding with right-wingers who claim it’s illegal. Republicans nationwide haven’t...
MSNBC

McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appears to have lost the fourth consecutive vote for speaker of the House as multiple Republicans have voted for Rep. Byron Donalds. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down the vote.Jan. 4, 2023.
MSNBC

Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.5.23

Today’s edition of quick hits. * Immigration policy: “The Biden administration announced new policies at the southern border on Thursday, effective immediately, that will bar more immigrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua from crossing the border to claim asylum while increasing the number of legal pathways for those migrants to apply for asylum from their home countries.”
MSNBC

'Get real': Ruhle grills Boebert on House speaker debacle

Rep.-Elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is at the center of the effort to keep Kevin McCarthy from becoming House Speaker. She joins Stephanie Ruhle to talk about the Republican stonewalling and if there’s a path forward.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

Breaking down what’s next for the FBI, DOJ investigations into Jan. 6

Two years after the January 6 Capitol riot, the FBI and Department of Justice have made more than 900 arrests resulting in dozens of significant prison sentences and more seditious conspiracy convictions than the U.S has seen in several decades. NBC News justice reporter Ryan Reilly breaks down where the investigation stands two years after the Capitol riot and whether more people face charges in connection to January 6. Jan. 6, 2023.

