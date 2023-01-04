Read full article on original website
IGN
The Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC with GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU Is On Sale
Dell is offering its only GeForce RTX 4080 equipped gaming PC, the latest Alienware Aurora R15, for $3399.99 today after a $100 off coupon code "100OFF1499". Alternatively, you can upgrade to an RTX 4090 for $3879.99 after the same code. The RTX 40 series video cards are only half of the story; the Alienware Aurora R15 is also equipped with the new 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700KF 16-core Raptor Lake CPU.
Digital Trends
The new ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops look like absolute stunners
Gamers, ready your wallets — Asus has just announced two new ROG Zephyrus laptops during CES 2023, and they’re both likely to quickly climb the ranks of the best gaming laptops you’ll be able to buy in 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and M16 are the two...
Acer gives Predator Helios gaming laptop a big display upgrade with mini LED screen
Acer updated its Predator Helios and Nitro gaming laptops at CES 2023 to include Intel's latest 13th Gen processor and Nvidia's new RTX 4000 series discrete mobile GPU.
The Verge
Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Announced, New Asus TUF Gaming Laptops Follow
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED laptop was announced by the company at CES 2023. According to Asus, it is the world’s first 3D OLED mobile workstation. It sports a step-wise design with slim bezels, allowing enough room for air vents. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPU. The company has also revealed several new TUF Gaming laptops, including the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17, and Asus TUF Gaming A15/A17. Asus is yet to reveal details about the pricing availability of these upcoming laptops.
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
AMD / Nvidia / Intel CES 2023 Recap and Analysis: 3D V-Cache, "RTX 4090" for laptops, new affordable CPUs
This should be a good time for a CES 2023 news recap and analysis, with tons of PC hardware announcements as expected, and AMD having just concluded its presentation. So let's run through all the interesting stuff and give our thoughts on what's been shown... AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs. Starting...
Digital Trends
HP Envy laptops and desktops get huge price cuts today
HP has been making computers for decades, and it always delivers a top notch computer, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop PC. Among today’s best HP laptop deals is the 17-inch HP Envy laptop, which is discounted at HP today, and the super popular and super powerful HP Envy desktop PC is also seeing a discount at HP. Each discount is pretty substantial, with savings starting at $300, and free shipping is included with each. Read onward for more details.
AMD Launches RX 7600M GPUs: Mobile RDNA 3 With RTX 3060 Performance
AMD announces the Radeon RX 7600M XT, RX 7600M, RX 7700S, and RX 7600S GPUs for laptops.
The Verge
Asus announces new Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen
Asus is releasing a new Xbox PC controller later this year that has a built-in OLED display and a host of connectivity options for PC. The ROG Raikiri Pro has a tiny 1.3-inch OLED display above the Xbox button that will display custom animations, battery or microphone status, and more.
pocketnow.com
HP announces new laptops, monitors, earbuds, and accessories at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At CES 2023, HP announced several new products and solutions designed to change and improve hybrid work experiences. Like most companies, HP focused on developing new devices that could further enhance and improve people’s lives, whether working from home or in the office. The new products include several different laptops, desktop PCs, peripherals, monitors, and the OMEN gaming lineup.
The Verge
Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti GPU
Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 Ti graphics card goes on sale in the US and across Europe today. The “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 is now the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price point. That price, although still high, is key for this new GPU. AMD’s $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT beats Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti in many titles at both 1440p and 4K, so the $100 price difference really has to hold.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED with Simulated Reality 3D eye-tracking display and stylus-enabled haptic touchpad leaves us pretty impressed
Asus's ProArt lineup has been one of the most sought-after Pro workstation laptops in the creative world. Now, at CES 2023, Asus is taking things to the next level with the introduction of a revamped ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED now with a Simulated Reality (SR) 3D display. The new ProArt...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: AMD Ryzen 7000 laptops CPUs go up to 16 cores
AMD announced the upcoming release of its Ryzen 7000 mobile processors during its CES 2023 keynote. With a strong focus on performance and efficiency, these CPUs will soon arrive in some of the best gaming laptops, but AMD is not just targeting gamers. The lineup includes processors made for all...
The Verge
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is 24% off on Amazon
Deal Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Geforce. Available on Amazon since early June 2021, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R21A is a gaming notebook that comes with good specs and a reasonable price. However, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combo no longer justifies the US$1,149.99 price tag, although they come with 16 GB DDR4 memory, 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS display. Luckily, those interested can grab this machine with a 24% discount that brings its aforementioned list price down to a reasonable US$868.88.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
Ars Technica
Move over, Nvidia: Some AMD 7900 XTX GPUs are having their own heat issues
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 has been through the PR wringer for the last few months because of problems with its power connector, but AMD's newest Radeon cards are proving capable of having issues, too. Some users have been complaining of overheating and thermal throttling in their RX 7900 XTX GPUs, and AMD confirmed that there was an issue in a statement to Tom's Hardware today.
