Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
New quantum computing architecture could be used to connect large-scale devices | MIT News
Quantum computers hold the promise of performing certain tasks that are intractable even on the world’s most powerful supercomputers. In the future, scientists anticipate using quantum computing to emulate materials systems, simulate quantum chemistry, and optimize hard tasks, with impacts potentially spanning finance to pharmaceuticals. However, realizing this promise...
A biomechanical engineer combines 3D printing and laser-cutting technology to make prosthetic hands
Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) researchers designed laser-cutting 3D-printed prosthetic hands for Ukranian war victims. Thanks to laser-cutting technology, war victims get their prosthetic limbs more easily. These prosthetic hands are in use in India, and Indian company Vispala donated 350 of Smit's 3D-printed prosthetic hands to war victims in Ukraine, according to the TU Delft.
techaiapp.com
Data, Privacy, And the Future of Artificial Intelligence
Data privacy and protection have become both central and increasingly restrictive for businesses in the United States and Europe. At the same time, innovators at the cutting edge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) research are continuously seeking more and better datasets to develop breakthrough technologies to solve the most challenging problems facing humanity. However, with the expanding data privacy regulatory landscape, Western technology companies more and more find themselves at a disadvantage to their Chinese counterparts, whose authoritarian goals and ethics stand in stark contrast with those of the democratic states.
TechCrunch
Profet AI helps manufacturers build prediction models and industrial AI software
Founded in 2018, Profet AI’s customers include Foxconn, Advantech and ASE Group, and it says it doubled its revenue in 2022. The funding will be used on Profet AI’s expansion in Japan, Southeast Asia and China, with plans to sign joint ventures with overseas partners. Profet AI’s software...
programminginsider.com
Latest AI Technology – Revolutionising Modern-Day Business Operations
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Software development has become an integral part of modern businesses to streamline processes and increase productivity. Moreover, it allows firms to boost efficiency and output with less effort. However, business owners always look for the latest AI developments to improve productivity.
techaiapp.com
PyTorch compromised with malicious dependency
Threat actors compromised the PyTorch Machine Learning Framework by adding a malicious dependency. The maintainers of the PyTorch package warn of a supply chain attack. According to an advisory published by the maintainers, users who have installed PyTorch-nightly on Linux via pip between December 25, 2022 and December 30, 2022, must uninstall it and use the latest binaries.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Control Engineering
Control Engineering hot topics, December 2022
Hot topics in Control Engineering, for December 2022, for stories posted in the last three months included HMI/SCADA systems and solutions, MQTT, SI Giants and System Integrator of the Year winners. Links to each article below. When upgrading human-machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software, don’t...
techaiapp.com
The best remote tech jobs for 2023
Remote work is reshaping industries, allowing for greater employee work-life balance and flexibility while also enabling companies to consider a geographically borderless pool of talent. The “Computer & IT” category was the top career category for fully remote jobs in 2022, with fully remote listings growing 24% year-over-year, according to...
techaiapp.com
Minimizing Augmented Reality Security Risks: A Brief Roadmap
Augmented reality is an innovative technology spearheading the transformation of science fiction into reality. You might even start using hologram armor like Iron Man or command F.R.I.D.A.Y. to do your chores in the near future. One may argue that Alexa is already a step toward Tony Stark’s F.R.I.D.A.Y., but she needs more improvements.
techaiapp.com
AI Is the Answer To Modern Cybersecurity Threats
Why embracing AI solutions is key to combatting evolving cyber threats across many sectors. With cyber threats becoming increasingly diverse in how they strategically cripple organisations, the cybersecurity landscape is under increasing pressure to bolster its technology and defence methods. Cyber-attacks have only become more frequent year-on-year, with the costs to an unprepared business only increasing with them. Data breaches can harm not only your organisation’s wallet but also your reputation. It is therefore imperative that businesses branch out when it comes to data protection, and AI could indeed be the answer cyber operatives need to detect and prevent threats before they can do any damage.
techaiapp.com
How VR And 3D Visualization Services Are Changing Construction Industry
The construction industry is one of the industries adapting slowly to new technologies to increase productivity and deliver projects. However, the construction industry is now embracing and adapting to new technologies like virtual reality for 3D rendering services. Here, you will discover everything you need to know about how VR and 3D visualization services are changing the construction industry.
Tech Innovators Preparing For Consumer Electronics Show
Tech companies are gearing up for what's been deemed the most influential tech event in the world. The Consumer Electronics Show kicks off on Thursday, and this year tech analysts expect developers will incorporate more artificial intelligence into their products. "I think a lot of these AI capabilities, the purpose...
techaiapp.com
A statistical model for ensuring children’s safe and sound mobility
A research team led by Kojiro Matsuo, an associate professor at the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering within the Toyohashi University of Technology, and Kosuke Miyazaki, a professor at the Department of Civil Engineering within the National Institute of Technology—Kagawa College, has established an efficient means of identifying road intersections at high potential risk for accidents involving children.
techaiapp.com
How to Create an Effective Compliance Risk Management Strategy
Being compliant isn’t a one-time process that covers you indefinitely. When it comes to compliance, it can quickly feel as if the actual work only starts when managing it. That’s where risk management comes into play. Organizations cannot effectively gauge compliance or identify exposure without a proper risk management strategy. To ensure that your organization stays compliant and mitigates any potential risks or violations, you need a strategy – here’s how to create an effective one.
techaiapp.com
IronNet’s latest NDR updates provide broader visibility of cyber threats
IronNet enhances its network detection and response (NDR) solution, IronDefense, enabling early visibility of unknown cyber threats that have slipped past endpoint and firewall detection and entered the network, whether on-premises or in the cloud. With IronNet’s latest NDR updates, Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts can use IronDefense to detect...
techaiapp.com
Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
A DOGE development fund has been set up by the Dogecoin Foundation, in order to accelerate the development and promotion of the meme-coin ecosystem on a wider level. The fund is comprised of five million DOGE tokens. At the time of writing, the cost of each DOGE token stood at $0.071 (roughly Rs. 5.90), bringing the total price of the new fund to $360,045 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh). The capital will be used to incentivise those who are programming the future of the meme-coin and will later contribute to its promotion in the market.
ffnews.com
EY launches South West Innovation Hub as part of regional FinTech investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses. The hub,...
techaiapp.com
Virtual reality for immersive multi-user firefighter-training scenarios
The main aim of this study was to develop a prototype of a VR application for professional training in disaster management tasks. Because several scenarios can only be trained with limited variability at considerable expense in conventional physical training environments, the need for immersive VR training is becoming increasingly apparent. Moreover, virtual training offers the possibility of representing hazardous environments with minimal risk. Existing virtual training applications lack the combination of multi-user team training and virtual full-body representation of all training participants.
datafloq.com
The Benefits Of Software Testing For Blockchain Technology
Software testing is a crucial step in the development process of any technology, especially when it comes to blockchain technology. The benefits of software testing for blockchain technology are numerous, as it can help identify problems early on and ensure that the technology functions properly and securely. Testing can also reduce development time and cost, and lead to better user experiences. In this blog post, we will discuss the various benefits of software testing for blockchain technology and explain why it is so important.
Comments / 0