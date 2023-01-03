Read full article on original website
Related
An ER doctor says kids are coming into the hospital with terrifying hallucinations — and warns it's a classic flu symptom
Pediatrician Kathryn MacKinlay said when her sick, feverish daughter started yelling and hearing voices, she knew not to panic and what to do.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
What Causes Bloating—and What to Do About It
A look at what causes bloating, the most effective treatment options to relieve it, and the relationship between bloating and periods
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
MedicalXpress
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
How to know when dizziness is a sign of a more serious condition, according to doctors
A degree of dizziness is natural, but it's important to pay attention to how long, and how intense, your dizzy spells are.
WRGB
The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week
The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
The Daily
Wegovy Alternative for Weight loss, Over the Counter Alternatives to Wegovy Injectable Medication
Wegovy is an injectable weight loss prescription drug that suppresses hunger and helps users lose weight. If you want to lose weight with Wegovy, you will need to be comfortable with the idea of self-administering it. Only one injection per week is necessary but if you don't like the idea of sticking needles into yourself, Wegovy won't be for you and you will need to find an alternative.
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking
A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Comments / 0