Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorecaldwell.com
Outdoor Recreation, Boone, NC
Unplug and connect with nature. Life gets busy. And if you feel like you’re tied to your computer or your phone all day, unplugging and connecting with nature is good for the mind, body, and soul. Spend some time outdoors and enjoy your surroundings when you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills. There are ample opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Boone, North Carolina area and beautiful views to go along with them.
explorecaldwell.com
Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News
People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
Elkin Tribune
Project Denver eyes Elkin for $6m investment
Another secretive economic development project was passed by the Surry County Board of Commissioner Tuesday evening. Project Denver will now join Project Cobra on the shelf as it waits for a companion incentives package to be debated by the Town of Elkin Board of Commissioners on Jan. 9. The county...
lakenormanpublications.com
DENVER NEWS: Residential, business proposals set for public hearings
DENVER – The first Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2023 will feature public hearings for several rezoning requests. Included among the pending zoning cases due for public hearing Monday, Jan. 9, is a request submitted by the developers of Villages of Denver seeking the rezoning of 126 acres currently designated for a mix of residential and industrial uses to Planned Development-Residential.
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
I-77 North reopens near I-40 exit in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northbound Interstate 77 has reopened after a crash near the exit for I-40 in Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT first reported the crash just after midnight. The roadway was closed for hours at Exit 51. Officials said drivers were directed to take […]
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
WXII 12
Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin
ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County gets their own community kiln
LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant to open restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A former contestant on the “Hell’s Kitchen” cooking competition show plans to open a restaurant in Bristol, Virginia. Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 at 171 Piedmont Avenue, according to a Facebook post. She appeared on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in seasons 14 and 18 as well […]
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
Elkin Tribune
Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268
Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
wataugaonline.com
Recently retired Chief Academic Officer for Watauga County Schools Tamara Stamey passes
A recently retired Chief Academic Officer for Watauga County Schools passed away on Monday. Mrs. Tamara Lynn Stamey, age 55, of 366 Northridge Drive, Boone, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, January 2, 2023, according to Hampton Funeral Home. She recently retired from the school system on December 1, 2022.
wataugaonline.com
Local school systems to return back to class for the 2022-23 calendar year
Local school systems will begin returning to the classrooms to continue the 2022-23 calendar year over the coming days. Watauga County students return on Tuesday, January 3. Avery County Schools students return back to class on Thursday, January 5. Ashe County Schools students return back to class on Monday, January...
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
carolinajournal.com
Watauga County, three towns ask N.C. Supreme Court to reject Boone’s tax challenge
Watauga County and three of its towns want the N.C. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit from Boone. That town challenges Watauga's system for splitting local sales tax revenue. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled against Boone in what's described as a "messy, local political squabble." Watauga County and...
Comments / 0