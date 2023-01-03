RealD Answers Microsoft’s Patent Counterclaims in Video Conference Gaze Correction Technology Suit

Despite the precipitous drop in M&A activity during the second half of 2022, many law firms kept busy with new deals during Q4. From geopolitical turmoil to rapidly increasing interest rates, companies’ appetites for acquisitions cooled – but not without many deals proceeding nonetheless. Matterhorn’s M&A database tracks publicly-announced deals over $25 million in value, harnessing both AI and attorneys to digest the granular deal points of each transaction to allow for comparisons across industries, specific deal terms, and both legal and financial advisors.

