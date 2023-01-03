ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RealD Answers Microsoft’s Patent Counterclaims in Video Conference Gaze Correction Technology Suit

By Christina Tabacco
lawstreetmedia.com
 3 days ago
Irish Data Watchdog Fines Meta €390M for Ad Delivery System Abuses in EU

On Wednesday, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced the conclusion of two inquiries into the data processing operations of Meta Platforms Ireland Limited in connection with the delivery of its Facebook and Instagram services. The agency said Meta will be fined €210 million for breaches of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in relation to Facebook and €180 million in relation to Instagram.
FCC Releases 2022 Communication Marketplace Competition Report

The 2022 Communications Marketplace Report issued by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) before the close of the year assessed the state of competition in communications markets around the country. The FCC highlighted three major areas in its 322-page bi-annual report focusing on lagging competition in broadband markets, overall consolidation in the 5G era wireless sector, and the boom in low earth orbit or LEO satellite constellation deployment and the entrance of new players in that space.
M&A Year in Review: 2022 Marched in Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb

Despite the precipitous drop in M&A activity during the second half of 2022, many law firms kept busy with new deals during Q4. From geopolitical turmoil to rapidly increasing interest rates, companies’ appetites for acquisitions cooled – but not without many deals proceeding nonetheless. Matterhorn’s M&A database tracks publicly-announced deals over $25 million in value, harnessing both AI and attorneys to digest the granular deal points of each transaction to allow for comparisons across industries, specific deal terms, and both legal and financial advisors.
FCC to Propose Rules on Spectrum for Drones

In an effort to improve the efficiency of wireless communications for unmanned aircraft, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that they have begun a rulemaking process to dedicate segments of the electromagnetic spectrum for unmanned aircraft use, according to a press release sent out on Wednesday. Spectrum licensing is governed...

