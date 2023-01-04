Read full article on original website
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
chatsports.com
Recap: Brandon Hagel sticks it to his old team as Tampa Bay get around Chicago
The Tampa Bay Lightning were forced to grind through a game that should’ve been much easier for them, but pulled out a trio of goals in the third period to win 4-1 over Chicago on Tuesday night. Pat Maroon, Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul all scored for the Lightning, with Hagel and Hedman each getting two points on the night.
chatsports.com
Preview: Lightning come to St. Paul riding hot streak
The Minnesota Wild have not been as good as they could have been around the holiday season. They have won two of their last four games, including laying a couple stinkers against the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Fortunately for our sanity they balanced it out with outplaying the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to an almost embarrassing amount.
The Harlem Globe Trotters are going on tour in 2023; Here is when they will be in North Texas
This entertaining basketball experience is a perfect night of fun for the entire family.
chatsports.com
Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time
For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. Hey now, you're an All-Star...again. Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game. Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023. With this ninth selection...
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big Cities
The slowdown in migrants passing through Texas cities has slowed down recently. But after December 21, the numbers are likely to increase. On Wednesday, the Trump-era policy Title 42 ends which will cause an increase in migrants crossing through the Texas-Mexican border. Currently, the policy prevents migrants from legally entering the country based on COVID restrictions.
chatsports.com
Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Not according to plan
What kind of witchcraft do they have going in Boston, anyway?. An expansion classic for next year. The Swedes won their game on a very late shorthanded goal. Good for them; ouch for Finland. The St. Louis Blues are not having a great season healthwise.
chatsports.com
Rori Harmon selected Big 12 co-player of the week
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas point guard Rori Harmon has been named Big 12 co-player of the week as the league announced their weekly awards on Tuesday. Harmon led the Longhorns to a pair of wins, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 2.5 steals. In an 87-41 win to open Big 12 play over Kansas State, she had 15 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, becoming the first DI players to record those totals in a game during the 2022-23 season.
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
chatsports.com
Gamethread #37: Canucks vs Islanders
Hey Canucks...maybe you want to try that winning thing in 2023?. The playoffs are slipping away while J.T. doesn’t shit about what you think of him. I’m not sure I like the fact that the team still has Boeser, Bo, Miller and Demko. I still like Petey though.
chatsports.com
Is it time for the Suns to take a step back?
I’ll be the first to tell you I’m not typically someone who’s overly reactive or doom-and-gloom about my relationship with the Phoenix Suns. I quite often have given those in and around the organization the benefit of the doubt, for better or for worse. But as we...
chatsports.com
All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more
Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
chatsports.com
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
chatsports.com
Morning Skate: Classic
Hopefully you enjoyed a good holiday weekend and your 2023 is off to a strong start. The Bruins did their part, giving us a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in yesterday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park. While the game itself was nothing to write home about for...
chatsports.com
The Mid-Morning Dump: Double winner chicken dinner
A big second half propels Iowa State to 2-0 in Big 12 play!. pic.twitter.com/GqhVu0OKDo— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 5, 2023. ASHLEY JOENS: HOOPER Joens adds to her list of school records. Congrats to Ashley Joens on two more @CycloneWBB records tonight. She is now Iowa State's career leader in...
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Oregon QB Austin Novosad
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Dripping Springs (Texas) high school four-star quarterback and Oregon signee Austin Novosad.
chatsports.com
Detroit Lions approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (January 2023)
The Detroit Lions enter the final week of the 2022 regular season with an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It’s an outside chance—seeing as they have to beat the red-hot Packers on the road as 4.5-point underdogs, and they also need the 6.5-point underdog Los Angeles Rams to beat or tie the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, even being in this position after a 3-13-1 season—and a 1-6 start to this season—feels like a pretty substantial accomplishment.
chatsports.com
Third quarters are once again handicapping the Lakers this season
Improbably, through multiple coaches, dozens of players, different playstyles and multiple iterations of the Lakers, the one common foe that has continued to derail the team has not been an opposing player or team, but third quarters. There isn’t much logic to it, unless you subscribe to some wild belief...
chatsports.com
Tuesday Bird Droppings: The 2023 Orioles roster is coming into focus
Good morning, Camden Chatters. The calendar has flipped to 2023, which means, by law, that it’s time to start looking forward to spring training. We’re a month away from Orioles players convening in Sarasota, Fla., to begin their run-up to the regular season. The O’s, as always, will...
chatsports.com
Answering the biggest questions ahead of Packers-Lions showdown
What was a dog of a game on the afternoon of Nov. 6 at Ford Field has turned into the game of the final week of the regular season at Lambeau Field. Imagine saying that after the Detroit Lions, with a 1-6 record entering that game two months ago, intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times yet only eked out a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers to send them home with a fifth straight loss and drop them to 3-6.
chatsports.com
NFC Playoff Picture: The 49ers appear destined to face the Packers
Week 17 is in the books. We’ll look ahead to Week 18 and the countless scenarios that involve the 49ers. Football Outsiders playoff projections predict the Niners to be the #2 seed. San Francisco has a 20 percent chance at the top seed, a 75 percent chance at the second seed, and a 4.5 percent chance of obtaining the third seed.
