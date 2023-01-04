Read full article on original website
Obituary for Billy Gray, Jr. (1934-2023)
Mr. Billy Gray Jr., 88, of Barbourville, passed away Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Billy and Gussie Johnson Gray born on July 22, 1934 at Brice’s Creek in Knox County. Billy was a retired general...
Obituary for Luther “Johnny” Peters (1944-2022)
Mr. Luther “Johnny” Peters, 78, of Heidrick, passed away Saturday morning, December 31, 2022 at his home. Johnny was the son of the late Shelby and Myrtle Smith Peters born on May 6, 1944 in Barbourville. Johnny was a proud veteran having served in the United States Army...
