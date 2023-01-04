Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
Missing: Mackenzie Amburgey
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
morrowcountysentinel.com
From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime
MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
bgindependentmedia.org
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
42YO man charged with multiple offenses after BGSU student killed in car crash
“There’s just not a word deep enough, profound enough, terrible enough to explain to you the immensity of this loss and this pain," said Ryan Walker's mom.
WTOL-TV
Police identify man killed in Friday's west Toledo shooting
Police have identified the victim of a Dec. 30 fatal shooting. 25-year-old Alfonzo Carpenter Jr. died in west Toledo.
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
putinbaydaily.com
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
13abc.com
Local retailers reaping the rewards of Mega Million sales
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 climbs to $785 million, participating stores around the Toledo area are cashing in on those sales. According to the Ohio Lottery, whenever there is an increase in interest, retailers will see more people stopping in. Local stores said...
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
wktn.com
Driver Cited After Getting Vehicle Stuck on Railroad Tracks Monday Evening
A Kentucky woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after an incident that occurred at around 8:30 Monday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 56 year old Sheila Ratliff was driving north on South Main Street and attempted to make a right hand turn onto Decatur Street.
Beacon
Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem
Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
13abc.com
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The DNA found on a baseball cap found at a crime scene in Rossford led to the arrest of a man charged with vandalizing over 130 vehicles in Rossford and Perrysburg. Police say Ryan Patrick Carter carved images and obscenities into cars around the area last...
