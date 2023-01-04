ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, OH

richlandsource.com

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
TOLEDO, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime

MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital

Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders

While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Local retailers reaping the rewards of Mega Million sales

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 climbs to $785 million, participating stores around the Toledo area are cashing in on those sales. According to the Ohio Lottery, whenever there is an increase in interest, retailers will see more people stopping in. Local stores said...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Driver Cited After Getting Vehicle Stuck on Railroad Tracks Monday Evening

A Kentucky woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after an incident that occurred at around 8:30 Monday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 56 year old Sheila Ratliff was driving north on South Main Street and attempted to make a right hand turn onto Decatur Street.
KENTON, OH
Beacon

Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem

Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
PORT CLINTON, OH

