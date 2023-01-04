ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
 1 day ago
GonzagaNation.net

Drew Timme closing in on Gonzaga Bulldogs' scoring record

Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode Dickau and Morrison talk about Drew Timme closing in on the school scoring record, the depth of the West Coast Conference and much more.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Drew Timme’s December was one for the history books

Drew Timme had a good December. The sure-to-be All-American took a Gonzaga Bulldogs team that was looking a bit shaky during the non-conference slog, put them on his broad shoulders, and dragged his team to victory after victory. On the season, Timme’s 22.7 points per game are a career-high. He...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Damar Hamlin injury provokes awareness for high school athletes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every coach will tell you that sports are a fun way to compete and get active, but safety is their number one priority. With Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in front of a national audience, one local high school athletic trainer says that it's important for athletes to listen to their bodies.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"

Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Warmer temperatures with rain in the valley, mountain snow – Mark

Today starts with snow and rain, then to rain with mountain snow. A break is expected on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer with highs around 40. Plan your day. We’ll have morning showers into the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sacred Heart back open after potential explosive investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room is back open after an investigation into a potentially explosive device found on a patient. Providence said a patient who was flown to the hospital for treatment was found to have explosive materials on them. Providence security, Spokane Police, and Spokane firefighters contained the situation and secured the area. Some patients...
SPOKANE, WA
idahoednews.org

NIC’s interim president has a contract through June 2024

North Idaho College’s new interim president has a contract that runs at least 18 months — at $235,000 a year. In addition, Greg South will receive a $35,000 signing bonus, and contributions into his retirement account worth an additional $35,000 a year. South’s contract, obtained Tuesday by Idaho...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPANGLE, WA

