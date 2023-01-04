Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

Read full article on original website
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Spokane. The Mount Spokane High School basketball team will have a game with Shadle Park High School on January 04, 2023, 17:45:00. The Mount Spokane High School basketball team will have a game with Ferris High School on January 04, 2023, 19:00:00.
Drew Timme closing in on Gonzaga Bulldogs' scoring record
Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode Dickau and Morrison talk about Drew Timme closing in on the school scoring record, the depth of the West Coast Conference and much more.
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme’s senior season is getting better and better. The 6-foot-10-inch forward from Richardson, Texas, was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List on Wednesday. Over his last seven games, Timme averaged 27.3 points a game, shooting 70 percent from the field in those games. Timme’s 22.7 points per...
247Sports
The Classic at Damien: Five-star guard Zoom Diallo schedules a Gonzaga official visit
LA VERNE, Calif. – One of the top point guards in the national junior class, Zoom Diallo, has a scheduled his third official visit for the winter. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Tacoma (Wash.) says will take an official visit to Gonzaga on January 14th after taking an unofficial visit this fall.
slipperstillfits.com
Drew Timme’s December was one for the history books
Drew Timme had a good December. The sure-to-be All-American took a Gonzaga Bulldogs team that was looking a bit shaky during the non-conference slog, put them on his broad shoulders, and dragged his team to victory after victory. On the season, Timme’s 22.7 points per game are a career-high. He...
USF men's basketball head coach Chris Gerlufsen joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews the Gonzaga vs. USF West Coast Conference matchup with Dons' basketball coach Chris Gerlufsen. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.
Damar Hamlin injury provokes awareness for high school athletes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Every coach will tell you that sports are a fun way to compete and get active, but safety is their number one priority. With Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in front of a national audience, one local high school athletic trainer says that it's important for athletes to listen to their bodies.
inlander.com
Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"
Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane
SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
KXLY
Warmer temperatures with rain in the valley, mountain snow – Mark
Today starts with snow and rain, then to rain with mountain snow. A break is expected on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer with highs around 40. Plan your day. We’ll have morning showers into the...
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
inlander.com
Juli Norris opens Kasa Taphouse, the first of her two new restaurants in Spokane's Papillon Building
The new Kasa Restaurant and Taphouse is a reflection of what's important to chef-owner Juli Norris, from the eatery's name and graphics to its menu and unique customer service interface. Kasa, for example, is a play on casa, the Spanish word for home, but with a "k" that also figures...
Sacred Heart back open after potential explosive investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room is back open after an investigation into a potentially explosive device found on a patient. Providence said a patient who was flown to the hospital for treatment was found to have explosive materials on them. Providence security, Spokane Police, and Spokane firefighters contained the situation and secured the area. Some patients...
idahoednews.org
NIC’s interim president has a contract through June 2024
North Idaho College’s new interim president has a contract that runs at least 18 months — at $235,000 a year. In addition, Greg South will receive a $35,000 signing bonus, and contributions into his retirement account worth an additional $35,000 a year. South’s contract, obtained Tuesday by Idaho...
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.
KLEWTV
Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Spokane police responding to potential explosive device at Sacred Heart, ER back open
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart.
