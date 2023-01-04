Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
5 Best Short-Term Investments for Generating Income
The stock market is a great place to invest for those with long-term plans for their retirement portfolios, but what about investors with more short-term objectives? For these investors, ensuring safety of principal and some income potential tends to be more important than all-out growth. This is where short-term investments...
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
HSBC Expects Fed's Final Rate Hike on Feb. 1, Cuts Next Year
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday. The bank also expects...
Janet Yellen Is Staying Put to Oversee Billions in Climate Spending
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is digging in to oversee billions of dollars in federal climate and infrastructure spending that she believes will transform the economy, close associates say, defying demands from Republicans to step down. Yellen's oversight of about $270 billion in tax credits for electric...
Russia Says Budget Deficit Hit 2.3% of GDP in 2022
(Reuters) - Russia recorded a budget deficit of 2.3% of its gross domestic product in 2022, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday, reflecting the burden of the Ukraine war on state finances. Before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 last year, it had targeted a state budget surplus...
U.S. Watchdog Moves to Block 'Debt Mill' Working for Citi, Discover
(Reuters) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau moved to stop a New York law firm it said was acting as a high-volume debt collection service for major lenders including Citigroup Inc and Discover Financial Services, according to a statement by the regulator on Wednesday. The proposed settlement, which would include...
Germany Will Not Arm Taiwan, Senior Lawmaker Says
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Germany will not provide Taiwan with weapons and has not been asked to do so, as the situation is different from Ukraine's, a senior German lawmaker said on Wednesday while on a trip to Taipei. Democratically-ruled Taiwan, viewed by China as its own territory, has faced increased...
Ukraine Says Its Need for More Weapons Crucial, Since Russia Plans Escalation
(Reuters) - The need for the West to supply Ukraine with an increased number of modern weapons is critical because Russia is gathering forces for another escalation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. "The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and bring about a historic defeat for...
Canada, Mexico Win Auto Rules Trade Dispute With U.S.
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada and Mexico have won their challenge to the U.S. interpretation of content rules for autos under the new North American trade pact, a dispute panel ruled on Wednesday, a decision that favors parts makers north and south of the U.S. border. A year ago Canada and...
German Foreign Minister: Two-State Solution for Cyprus Not an Option
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday a two-state solution for Cyprus is not an option and Germany will continue to push for a de-escalation of tensions on the island. "Germany is solidly on your side. A solution can only be found based on the basis...
Taiwan Officer Reveals Details of Rare Interaction With NATO
HSINCHU, Taiwan (Reuters) - A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has no formal diplomatic relations...
