Asian shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow
Shares have climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Explainer-Why Are Migrants Crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border in Record Numbers?
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings. What is happening at the U.S.-Mexico border now and why are...
Fed Faces 'Difficult' Call to Avoid Overdoing Rates Shock, Romer Says
NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's effort to shock the economy back to lower inflation is in its early days, making it tough for the U.S. central bank to avoid overdoing it with higher-than-needed interest rates, a top economic adviser in the Obama White House said after a fresh review of Fed policy since World War Two.
Brazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian assets may be hit by fresh volatility on Monday after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed key government buildings, echoing the U.S. Jan. 6 insurrection of 2021, analysts said.
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
American Airlines drops 3 cities from service, blaming pilot shortage
American Airlines is closing three more flight routes this spring due to low demand and an ongoing pilot shortage. The airline told FOX Business about the decision in a statement sent Saturday. “In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry and soft demand, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service in Columbus, Georgia (CSG), Del Rio, Texas (DRT) and Long Beach, California (LGB) this spring,” American Airlines wrote. Only a total of eight American Airlines-affiliated planes depart daily from Columbus, Del Rio and Long Beach. American Airlines operates more than 5,000 flights globally every day. The three cities are currently serviced by regional partners of American Airlines. “We’re extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in these cities, and are working closely with them during this time. We’ll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel to offer alternate arrangements,” the airline told FOX Business. American Airlines has dropped 19 cities from its routes since the beginning of the pandemic. Other airlines have seen similar service cuts due to the ongoing shortage of pilots, as well as waxing and waning demand.
Tesla Owners in China Protest Against Surprise Price Cuts They Missed
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier. On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y...
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
‘Life is moving forward’: China enters new phase in Covid fight as borders open
China was braced for a “new phase” in its battle against Covid-19, while financial markets strengthened, after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of restrictions. The relaxing of the country’s borders on Sunday was one of the last steps in the dismantling of China’s zero-Covid...
Taiwan Exports Fall for 4th Month in December, Decline Seen Extending Into Q1
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December due to the worsening state of the global economy, as inflation and rising interest rates weighed on demand, and benefits from China's relaxation of its COVID controls had still to emerge. Exports dropped 12.1% by value last...
Chinese military stages large-scale military exercises around Taiwan
China sent 28 warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday as Beijing conducted its first large-scale military exercises around the island this year, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.
Ex-Pentagon Intelligence Analyst Who Spied for Cuba Freed
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Ana Belen Montes, 65, was released Friday, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said...
Taiwan Reports 28 Chinese Aircraft in Air Defence Zone
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Over the past 24 hours, 28 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said on Monday, after China said it had carried out more drills near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
GM Wants U.S. Treasury to Reconsider Tax Credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors said Friday it wants the U.S. Treasury to reconsider classification of GM's electric Cadillac Lyriq to allow it to qualify for federal tax credits. The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service did not classify the Lyriq as an SUV, meaning its retail price cannot be above $55,000...
Road Traffic Accident in Eastern China Kills 19
BEIJING (Reuters) - Nineteen people died and 20 were injured in eastern China after a truck ran through a funeral procession early Sunday, according to Chinese media reports. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT) in Nanchang County in eastern China's Jiangxi province on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that the injured had been sent to hospital and an investigation was under way.
Seeking Northern Ireland Solution, UK Foreign Minister Hosts EU Talks
LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly will on Monday seek to inject fresh momentum into talks with the EU on resolving disputes over a post-Brexit trade relationship when he hosts the European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London. There is growing optimism in Britain and parts of the...
Russia Backs Banning of Maps Disputing Official 'Territorial Integrity'
(Reuters) - Russia's government extended support to a legislative amendment that would classify maps that dispute the country's official "territorial integrity" as punishable extremist materials, the state-owned TASS news agency reported on Sunday. The amendment to Russia's anti-extremism legislation stipulates that "cartographic and other documents and images that dispute the...
