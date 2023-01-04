Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
‘I’m too messed up now to type’: Jeremy Renner shares first statement – and selfie – after accident
Jeremy Renner has issued his first statement since he was hit by his own snow plow, with authorities revealing that the 6,500kg vehicle had “run over” the star of The Avengers when it began to unexpectedly roll. On Tuesday afternoon Renner, who remains in a critical condition and...
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow
"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
How Marvel Stars Responded to Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident—Chris Evans Called Him ‘Tough As Nails’
Sending heroic love. Chris Evans sent Jeremy Renner well wishes in his recovery. In Renner’s first Instagram post since his snowplow accident, many of his Marvel co-stars responded to send him love and called him a true superhero. Renner was hospitalized after a “weather-related” accident on January 1, 2023. In a statement, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to “a traumatic injury” around the Mount Rose Highway near Reno, Nevada on Sunday morning. The Hawkeye star was helping a neighbor who was stuck in their car after getting out of his snowplow. The heavy piece of machinery accidentally...
‘Shame on you’: Jeremy Renner fans disgusted by people ‘making jokes’ about snow plough accident
While many have shared their thoughts and prayers with Jeremy Renner and his family following the actor’s horrific snow-plough accident, fans have also criticised social media users making light of the situation.On 1 January, Renner was ploughing the road a quarter mile from his Nevada home when the plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over his leg.One of his neighbours, a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg, reportedly saving his life. Renner was then airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he has since undergone two surgeries.Since news of the Marvel actor’s accident, he has been met with an “outpouring...
Jeremy Renner shares update after critical snow plow injury while helping family member
Jeremy Renner was injured by his own snow plow while trying to free a stranded vehicle, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after being injured while plowing snow: Publicist
Actor Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow," his publicist told ABC7 on Sunday.
What Was Jeremy Renner Doing When He Had His Snowplow Accident?
As has been widely reported, "Avengers" star Jeremy Renner suffered injuries due to a snowplow accident on Monday, January 2, which were severe enough to send him to the hospital in critical condition. Fortunately, it appears that Renner's condition has stabilized, as his condition was listed as "critical but stable."...
Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed, says he is 'messed up' after accident
Jeremy Renner is on his way to recovery. After being placed in the ICU following a snow plowing accident, the Hawkeye actor gave fans a glimpse at how he is doing by sharing a selfie from his hospital bed. As seen in the photo, posted to Instagram Jan. 3, Jeremy has sustained injuries to the side of his face.
